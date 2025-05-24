Amy Reichert investigates the illegal-alien hot dog vendors driving American restaurants out of business

Amy Reichert, a conservative political leader in San Diego, and a private investigator by trade, isn't quite like anyone else out there in the blue-run city of San Diego.

In response to her viral post about illegal aliens driving American restaurants out of business a few days ago, which nixed leftist narratives that immigration crackdowns are driving these restaurants out of business, she investigated the illegal alien-hot dog vendors themselves in front of San Diego's beleaguered brick-and-mortar restaurants, and what she found is eye-opening:

$10 hot dogs cooked on Harbor Freight tool carts with no refrigeration. Tonight I found 5 illegal vendors parked in front of a legit downtown San Diego Downtown restaurant. While business owners pay sky-high Gavin Newsom taxes, my investigation found these carts are not… pic.twitter.com/11w7De1sP5 — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) May 24, 2025

The gist:

$10 hot dogs cooked on Harbor Freight tool carts with no refrigeration. Tonight I found 5 illegal vendors parked in front of a legit downtown San Diego Downtown restaurant. While business owners pay sky-high Gavin Newsom taxes, my investigation found these carts are not mom-and-pop, they run by organized crime & the people selling are paying off debts to smugglers.

She wrote an article about it here:

Read my report with court documents here:https://t.co/bJyVazDjUM — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) May 24, 2025

... and had more here

Illegal hot dog vendors https://t.co/ljNTTrVsGN — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) May 24, 2025

🚨 Democrat politicians are allowing a cartel-backed criminal operation to take over downtown San Diego.

Illegal immigrant vendors admit they’re selling hot dogs to pay off smuggling debts.

Box trucks from L.A. and Tijuana roll in daily, unloading cartloads of vendors.

Cartels… pic.twitter.com/2zsU5s0ELE — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) May 21, 2025





It's yeoman's work that illuminates a lot we never knew about the illegal alien trade, and how the lawlessness that comes with illegals' names attached is solely for gaslighting purposes -- in reality, it's cartel activity that's being coddled by the authorities, much to the detriment of legitimate businesses.

How many city officials are on the take from this activity? How far does this go? Amy will get to the bottom of it because already she's asking the right questions. The sooner she finds out, the better it will be for all of us who will benefit.

Image: Screen shot from X video.