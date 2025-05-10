After papal election, Liz Cheney demonstrates how Trump continues to live rent-free inside her head

With Pope Leo XIV's election in the Vatican, politicians and world leaders of all kinds moved to deliver their congratulations, extending their best wishes.

But then there's Liz Cheney, still dreaming of Donald Trump over anything else, even a papal election.

She actually tweeted this:

In an era that looked as if it might be defined by an American man of depraved cruelty, corruption, and shame, what a magnificent thing the Catholic Church has done. The elevation of an American man of goodness, grace, humility, mercy, and faith to the Throne of St. Peter is… — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 9, 2025

It's always all about Trump with her, isn't it?

Instead of congratulating the new pope, she tried to compare President Trump to him unfavorably, the one all full of 'grace, humility, mercy, and faith' and the other full of 'depraved cruelty, corruption and shame,' none of which is remotely true. The two might actually become friendly which would probably give Liz the vapors.

The whole post stinks because it's focused on who's the more famous one. Things like this are irrelevant to all but the most fevered swamp-dwellers, keeping score of whose status is more important.

None of this matters in real life, because each man is what he is.

Cheney is a one-time congresswoman, purportedly from Wyoming, who was was booted by her constituents, leaving her quite on the outs in the status game, though pockets of leftists must still love her.

She lives, thinks and breathes President Trump who defeated her buddy Kamala Harris, whose FBI had targeted Catholic Church's Latin Mass enthusiasts for 'extremism.'

Suddenly, Methodist Liz is all in for Catholics?

She actually has a history of citing popes in her battles with the GOP.

It's always all about power and status with Liz, proving her true swamp bona fides.

Not surprisingly, she got scored for that tweet. Now she's making a fool of herself. That's because she's disgusting.

Image: Meme, X screen shot