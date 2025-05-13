After Biden’s border crisis, Trump revives American sovereignty

President Donald Trump has been in office for just over 100 days, but it didn’t even take him that long to fulfill his core campaign promise of ending Joe Biden’s self-inflicted border crisis.

In the preceding four years before Trump reclaimed the White House, the U.S. experienced a historic assault on its sovereignty due to the anti-borders policies promulgated by the Biden administration. More than 10 million illegal aliens entered the U.S. through the nation’s wide open border. Some of them went on to commit heinous crimes, destroying American lives, and permanently separating American families. The effects of the illegal immigration crisis sparked budget crises for local governments across the country, bankrupted hospitals, and threatened America’s way of life.

Those four years of chaos stole Americans’ sovereignty and threatened their safety, but thanks to the leadership of Trump and his administration, the border is now as secure as ever and America is once again a sovereign nation.

Throughout his campaign, Trump pledged to close the border, and it didn’t take him long to do so.

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. regularly experienced days that included five figures worth of illegal crossings. Now, the average is in the very low hundreds. While America’s systems of checks and balances largely prevent the results of elections from causing massive swings in most areas of law and policy, immigration enforcement largely hinges on the actions of the executive branch. Trump has taken command of this issue and was able to essentially close the border overnight. This president’s first 100 days has demonstrated the power the executive branch has over immigration policy, and what is possible when they use that power to prioritize American sovereignty and security.

The most impressive part of the Trump administration’s success is how much they’ve been able to accomplish despite a relentless lawfare campaign from anti-borders groups and adverse rulings from activist judges. Anti-borders organizations such as the ACLU have filed lawsuit after lawsuit against the administration to thwart the mandate the American people gave Trump last November.

Their gambits have been rewarded by left-wing judges who have attempted to usurp the power of the presidency in order to institute their preferred immigration policy. These rulings have largely been focused on blocking the president’s enhanced deportation program, the lynchpin of the administration’s law-and-order agenda.

Given the carnage and chaos that has taken place over the past four years, Trump and his deputies understand that it is not enough to just secure the border, but that broader action must be taken to reverse the damage caused by Biden’s border surrender. This is why the administration has launched a nationwide campaign to remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens from the country and encouraged other illegal aliens to self-deport.

The Trump White House has a cut a deal with the government of El Salvador to take in criminal illegal aliens suspected of violent crime and gang activities.

The administration has created incentives for illegal aliens to self-deport, offering to pay for flights back to their home country, and an additional $1,000 stipend to boot.

The administration has been the target of a relentless smear campaign from the corporate media and anti-borders activists, particularly over one deportation of an alleged MS-13 gang member, but the White House has stood their ground, and has retained the support of the American people.

A CBS poll released late last month showed that 56 percent of Americans support the president’s deportation policy, demonstrating that Trump still has the trust of a healthy majority of Americans despite a coordinated propaganda campaign from anti-borders activists and politicians.

While the Trump administration has faced obstacles to its deportation agenda including lawfare and a lack of funding necessary for the manpower needed to deport tens of millions of illegal aliens, they have used every tool at their disposal to fulfill the mandate given to them by the American people. The American people elected the president just a few months ago to restore their sovereignty and security, and they are getting what they voted for. That’s why Trump remains so popular on the immigration issue.

The Trump administration’s immigration agenda has faced many landmines, and the work is far from complete, but the first 100 days have been an unmitigated success.

Dale L. Wilcox is executive director and general counsel at the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a public interest law firm working to defend the rights and interests of the American people from the negative effects of mass migration.



Image: U.S. Customs & Border Patrol, via Flickr // U.S. government work