Accused killer of Israeli diplomats attended ‘resistance’ conference, courtesy of ‘shadowy left-wing network’

Chuck Ross at the Washington Free Beacon reported on Friday that Elias Rodriguez, the accused killer of Israeli diplomats Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, had actually attended a “resistance” conference at Howard University back in 2017, with Rodriguez’s participation being sponsored by a “shadowy left-wing network” that serves as a “conduit” between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the anti-Israel movement in the U.S. And, considering the influence from communist China, you shouldn’t be surprised to learn one bit that the event had a very communist vibe—Ross writes this:

Rodriguez rubbed shoulders with ‘comrades’ from pro-Hamas groups and other radical organizations, coming away impressed with their ‘commitment to actually getting things done,’ according to a video and an online fundraiser unearthed by the Washington Free Beacon.

Now, I previously wrote on the fact that Elias hails from an “activist” family, one which has few degrees of separation from Chicago’s most notorious agitator, Saul Alinsky—read that post here—which is how he secured funding for the “resistance” conference:

ANSWER Chicago, a subsidiary of the left-wing ANSWER Coalition, raised money to send Rodriguez to the People’s Congress of Resistance, a two-day conference at Howard University held to ‘chart a path of nationwide grassroots resistance and mobilization to defeat Trump’s reactionary program of unrestrained capitalism.’ ANSWER Coalition, the anti-war group CODEPINK, and Samidoun, a pro-Hamas organization designated last year as a terrorist group, organized the resistance conference. ‘Help us send Elias Rodriguez, a young resister and son of an Iraq war veteran, to the People’s Congress of Resistance,’ ANSWER Chicago wrote in a social media post soliciting donations for Rodriguez.

Okay, so ANSWER is receiving money from communist China…the groups hates what it calls “capitalism,” which is really just allowing people the freedom to make business deals based on their own best interests…the conference was full of “comrades,” which is the favored term of endearment between communist nut-jobs, and it was designated as the “People’s Congress of Resistance.” I don’t know about you, but that last one sure sounds like a very unoriginal imitation of the People’s Republic of China, which is the official name of communist China.

Communism is all about the “people”—but only in word, not in deed, of course. The ideology, and its followers, are responsible for hundreds of millions of deaths in just the last century alone—all of which I would call political killings. A high body count is just part and parcel of a communist agenda.

But hey, give the murder cult a chance! It’s just never been done the “right” way.

