86 47 and what madness the U.S. is coming to

86 47.

Kill Trump. Evil reigns.

8,647 days since 9/11. Coincidence? Not likely. The odds are astronomical.

Is Comey truly that diabolical? If the former director of the FBI wasn’t aware of this fact, was it perhaps a cosmic marker of evil, a wake-up call from God?

Comey was questioned by authorities, but apparently not arrested or punished for his appeal to assassinate a duly elected president. Proving, yet again, that there is a distinct two-tier justice system in this country. Democrats and left-leaning types, especially those in power, are treated with kid gloves, the rest of us are generally abused.

The Supreme Court of the United States rules that President Trump cannot deport hardened criminals who entered the country illegally and without process … without due process. This renders Trump impotent in this regard and voids the will of the American people, 67% of whom polled before the November election stated they wanted these illegals deported. This awful decision will result in more crime and more Americans killed.

Is this what SCOTUS wants? Apparently so. At the very least, seven of the nine are clowns in dark robes who somehow decided that illegal alien criminals have more rights than the American citizens they allegedly serve.

The Republican RINO party can’t even vote to advance a bill to alleviate taxes on tips and overtime pay. Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” failed to pass the House Budget Committee Friday, with five Republicans voting against it, to hell with working class Americans.

And, yes, I understand why they did and that the bill may still pass eventually, but RINOs in general are sabotaging the Trump agenda. The Uniparty is, well, united on this point. (Diversity is fine when it comes to things like gender, but clearly not when it pertains to the desire to stick it to the American people.) Thanks goes out to Mike “I have no” Johnson.

Detecting a pattern here?

And there’s more. The city of Providence, Rhode Island planned to raise the Hamas flag over its City Hall Friday, effectively recognizing and celebrating the officially designated terrorist group that tortured and killed more than 1,000 innocent Israeli men, women, and children on October 7th, 2023. Hamas has killed Americans, too. Old Glory? Meh. Boring. The Hamas flag is hip, cool, and wildly in the face of Americans and Jews alike. That’s what matters. Beyond despicable.

A bill before the Minnesota House of Representatives that would have protected the lives of babies who survive botched abortions failed to pass recently, with every Democrat voting against the measure. Kill them anyway, say the Democrats. Hey, if the abortion is botched, proceed to murder. I mean, they’re pretty much the same thing anyway, right?

And there’s still more. Much more. But I won’t chronicle any more of it here and now. Enough is enough. Sometimes a person needs a break … and a beer.

Suffice it to say that Trump has been triumphant on many things, but the judiciary will likely be this country’s executioner. As Lincoln once noted, “If destruction be our lot, we ourselves must be its author and finisher. As a nation of free men, we must live through all times or die by suicide.” But Abe probably didn’t see the judiciary as the entity doing the euthanizing.

If the Trump administration can’t save the U.S., no future one will be able to do so. Judges may well spell our doom.

These are unique times. Promising yet perilous. We are watching The Last Lion roar, though to limited avail.

We are watching our republic slowly slip away, courtesy of the men — and women — in black.