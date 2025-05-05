60 Minutes lionizes Trump-hating attorney Marc Elias, mastermind of the Russia hoax

After an unprecedented on-air hissy fit last week over the forced exit of a longtime editor, 60 Minutes's Scott Pelley decided to go all in on the Trump-hate, using his on-air time to praise and promote Marc Elias, the architect of the Russia hoax scandal and probably the world's sleaziest lawyer.

According to Breitbart News's Joel Pollak:

CBS News’ 60 Minutes portrayed Democrat election lawyer Marc Elias as a victim of President Donald Trump’s supposed retaliation against law firms — without once mentioning Elias’s sordid background. CBS’ Scott Pelley portrayed Elias as a hero, the only lawyer brave enough to speak out against a series of executive orders by Trump targeting large law firms that participated in, or hired, lawyers who opposed him. Pelley neglected to mention that Elias was the architect of the Democrats’ “Russia collusion” hoax in 2016; that he led the effort to change election laws in 2020; and that he has a long history of dirty political tricks. Nor did Pelley mention that Elias had been sanctioned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for unethical conduct. Instead, he was portrayed as an innocent victim, a symbol of the “system of justice.”

He isn't even trying to hide his partisanship. He's calling Elias a hero, courageous, a victim and all the other nonsense that can't be attributed to the sneaky acts of the Russia collusion hoaxers, let alone a Clinton lawyer. Pelley's pious intonations about "rule of law" are, to paraphrase an English writer, "like hearing the word 'love' from the mouth of a whore."

What's more, he's doing what a lot of Democrats do, accusing others what they themselves are doing, which in this case, taking revenge for personal purposes.

The premise of Pelley's piece was that Trump was striking out at Elias, a former attorney of Hillary Clinton's, for personal revenge, as if this hit piece, targeting President Trump by lionizing a man who should be hiding under a rock in disgrace after his Russia collusion hoax, weren't just that -- a personal revenge piece.

Plenty of people saw through it.

Another Sunday, another @60Minutes hit on Trump from Scott Pelley, this time centered on the grievances of a far-left activist lawyer: Marc “Elias and others are warning that Trump’s assault on the legal profession threatens the rule of law itself. Elias says that, for him, it… pic.twitter.com/0caigYKg7e — Brent Baker 🇺🇲🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) May 4, 2025

Everything about this piece was a distortion or omission of the truth about this worst-of-Trump-haters, this architect of lawfare and phony Russian collusion hoaxes.

Elias is THE Russia hoaxer. Plotted the “vote-by-mail” fiasco and the “lawfare” against Trump as well as any lawyers who helped him. Never mentioned. Tell me, where was this concern about targeting lawyers when Trump attorneys were being bullied and hit with phony Bar complaints? https://t.co/KWqvyRUGuH — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 5, 2025

How do you quote Marc Elias as a legitimate source on anything involving legal ethics? https://t.co/1EdKtykmDq — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 5, 2025

That it comes in the wake of Pelley's melodramatic statement last week about the firing of his longtime editor as the owners of CBS look to merge with another outlet is probably the most interesting thing about this. Pelley knows his days are numbered at the network. If his mentor and protector could get knocked out, it won't be long before he is, too.

So instead of being on his best behavior with his new bosses, he's going full bore leftist, perhaps to test the new management to see how far he can go so that when he's thrown out, he will have lots of defenders on the left. Or more likely, because he knows he's a goner, this is his way of getting it out of his system, doing the biased reports he's always dreamed of doing because he'll never have an audience of this size again.

If so, good riddance. It would be nice to see the new owners get rid of him earlier than expected for these stunts, because obviously, they are going to get worse.

