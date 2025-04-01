Yvette Clarke: Don’t fire the bureaucrats, they’re the efficiency experts!

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Yvette Clarke, a representative from New York—who is also the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus—just claimed the village idiot dunce cap as her own, dethroning Ketanji Brown Jackson, who, by my estimation, has been in possession of the conical accessory since she came onto my radar in 2022 with her inability to define a “woman” as well as her even greater inability to understand the very law that she’s supposed to know and uphold.

As Ian Hatchett at Breitbart News reported, Clarke appeared on an MSNBC broadcast yesterday, during which she took aim at the work of Trump, Elon, and DOGE, and essentially said this: Don’t fire the bureaucrats, they’re the efficiency experts!

When asked by the show’s anchor “where do you draw the line in efficiency,” Clarke stated that the answer is a “scalpel and not a chainsaw,” arguing that “you don’t fire the workforce if you’re trying to find efficiencies” because it’s the bureaucrats “who know where the efficiencies can be made.”

I’m sorry…what?! The bureaucrats who sent American tax dollars to fund the studying of menstrual cycles in so-called “transgender” men? The bureaucrats who sent American tax dollars to a non-profit for a program titled “inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys”? The bureaucrats who have been leasing empty office buildings for years and spending billions of American tax dollars to do so? The bureaucrats who paid American tax dollars to media outlets to propagandize the West with progressive ideology? The bureaucrats who sponsored drag shows around the world…with American tax dollars? The bureaucrats who are behind the most notoriously inefficient aspect of government...the DMV? The bureaucrats who get $8 billion dollars to build hundreds of electric vehicle chargers...but only build seven or eight after three years? The bureaucrats who have only approved a whopping four permits for new construction in a post-fire Los Angeles? The bureaucrats who come after the Amish for actually building functioning homes in the South after Hurricane Helene?

Like I said, she’s an idiot.

I’d dare say that it’s not even a chainsaw but matches—that will yield the most bang for our tax buck. Burning it down and starting over, following the Constitution exactly, is the only real solution. Otherwise, we’re just living on borrowed time, slowing the bleed.

Reminder for Clarke: Every single one of those government positions is subsidized by someone with a real job, one that actually produces wealth in the private sector. And not just the jobs, but all of the health insurance plans, retirement packages, maternity and paternity leave pays, and bonuses and perks are also propped up by legitimate employment. And remember, the federal government is the nation’s largest employer.

If I didn’t know any better, I’d think that Clarke was playing an April Fool’s prank on us—but she’s really just that stupid.

