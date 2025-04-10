Why April 19 for the next far-left fascist freakout?

Everyone is becoming acutely aware of leftists imitating the worst of a toddler’s temper tantrum in taking to the streets of the bastions of the Un-Democratic Party these days. The word is they have chosen April 19 for their next far-left fascist freakout.

Why that particular date? We expect them to march on May 1, the day the NSDAP celebrated the socialist holiday, as leftists have always done, given the example from the original social justice warrior. But this year, that’s on a Thursday, and they seem to be choosing weekends and Saturdays to maximize crowd size. They also seem to be going with a two-week cycle for various propaganda purposes.

The beginning advertising, thinly disguised as “news coverage,” starts with the ever popular “What to Know” phraseology for these protests that just seem to “spring to life” overnight. Reading the references, you begin to see some unsettling reasons why they might have chosen that particular date. Of all the historical events that took place on that day, this one seems to stand out:

1775 - Minutemen Capt John Parker orders not to fire unless fired upon 1775 - American Revolution begins - Lexington Common, shot "heard round the world"

This could be a coincidence, except further research uncovered this disturbing revelation, given all of the rancor and divisions in the country:

April 19th, No Kings, “We’re not going back!” Protest (250th Anniversary of the American Revolution)

Bring: signs, flag cowbells, drums, and a loud voice for chants! Join Cape Cod Women for Change (aka Mid Cape Indivisible) in partnership with 50501, on the anniversary of the state of the Revolutionary War. In 1775, our country wanted to establish our own government, free from the monarchical control of Britain. Paul Revere’s midnight ride started on the 18th and ended on the 19th, with the Battles of Lexington and Concord. The battles were a victory for the American militia and led to increased support for the anti-British cause. Now, 250 years later, our democracy is at stake as we slip back into a government that only works for a few (the billionaires), instead of all of us! We need to advocate to stop the grift! The President and billionaires, like Elon Musk, should NOT be financially benefiting from their position within the government.

Even though this is in the state of Massachusetts, the juxtaposition is jarring. Imagine the outrage were a pro-freedom organization to invoke the same kind of text and imagery — with or without cow bells.

We should also recall the backstory as to why the first battle of the American Revolution took place. It speaks to why the Founding Fathers enshrined certain inalienable rights in the Constitution — namely, the Second Amendment. Because this action by the British Redcoats was in essence a gun confiscation raid, designed to disarm the colonists.

Thomas Gage was appointed Royal Governor of Massachusetts in 1774 and tasked by the British Parliament with stamping out rising unrest caused by restrictive British policies. [snip] By April 1775, Gage was facing the threat of outright rebellion. He hoped to prevent violence by ordering the seizure of weapons and powder being stored in Concord, Massachusetts, twenty miles northwest of Boston. However, he underestimated the courage and determination of the colonists. Patriot spies got wind of Gage’s plan. On the evening of April 18, Paul Revere and other riders raised the alarm that British regulars were on their way to Concord. Minute Men and militias rushed to confront them early on April 19.

All of this may be just a coincidence, or a factor of planning for a Saturday event for maximum turnout, but the fact that they make mention of the connection does raise some questions.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Flickr, public domain.