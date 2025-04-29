White House Correspondents' Association dinner exposes media's sea of hypocrites

The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) has, in past years, hosted presidents for a “celebrity roast” at their annual awards banquet.

This event has been affectionately nicknamed the “Nerd Prom.” It started hosting really rude comediennes, telling really rude jokes. Donald Trump was the first to take a pass on attending, for obvious reasons.

Since Trump won a second term fair and square, then started changing things at the White House press briefings, the WHCA has developed a siege mentality. They feel they’re under attack. And well, perhaps they should.

One of the many reasons conservatives have grown fond of alternative media is the revelation of certain truths that not only inconveniently contradict the narrative of the Democrat Party Deep State (DPDS), but demonstrate that the DPDS propaganda minions are telling a pack of lies.

The most obvious recent example was four years of concealing the undeniable fact that Joe Biden was simply not fit to be president. He spent those four years mumbling, reading what was on the Teleprompter — including the word “pause” — nearly falling down on several occasions, and spending an inordinate amount of time at his home in Delaware.

So what happened at the annual WHCA awards dinner a few days ago was an exceptional show of chutzpah. As Daily Wire described it, “Irony Meters Explode Over Award Presented At WHCD — And What It Was For.”

Axios reporter Alex Thompson was recognized on Saturday by the White House Correspondents Association, receiving the Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence for his work in exposing how President Joe Biden’s “cognitive decline was impacting his ability to do his job — information the White House tried to conceal.” Moderator and host of NBC’s “Meet the Press” Kristen Welker presented the award to Thompson — who co-authored a book on Biden’s decline with CNN anchor Jake Tapper — prompting critics to point out the fact that Biden’s decline had been obvious long before his disastrous CNN debate against President Donald Trump and long before Thompson published a single report on the topic.

Those of us who have worked with the elderly, as part of our job descriptions, know the signs of cognitive decline. You get familiar with a patient or client, then you run into him again a few years later and realize he’s lost a step mentally. You see him again a few years later, and it’s even more obvious that he’s lost three or four steps.

This was my experience in observing Biden over the years. He was high profile in the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings, and he was indeed fairly sharp. Then he made a few public appearances as vice president during the Obama years, and it was clear he’d lost a step. Then he popped up again in 2020 as The Anointed Savior of America from the evil, fascist, allied-with-Putin regime of Donald Trump.

And it was even more obvious that he’d lost three or four steps. It was painfully obvious when he refused to emerge from his basement in Delaware for the biggest political campaign of his life. He’d patiently waited his turn for half a century, to be the standard bearer for the DPDS. This was, as Tom Brady might have said, his big moment in sports.

Yeah, yeah, COVID whatever. He was fully vaccinated. And the vaccine allegedly made him completely immune, right?

That was a period when the lies were really coming in like a series of tsunamis from the DPDS and its propaganda minions.

• “Russia collusion”;

• “The COVID virus occurred naturally”;

• “Joe is as sharp as he ever was”;

• “Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation”;

• “We didn't fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab”;

• “The 2020 election was the most secure in history, and Trump lost fair and square”;

• “Trump incited the worst insurrection in U.S. history. It was worse than Pearl Harbor, worse than 9/11 ....”

As recently as February 2024, such liars continued to claim that Biden was as sharp as a tack. MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Scarborough was one of the loudest and most brazen.

NBC News went so far as to claim that videos of Biden nearly falling down, or proving unable to construct a sentence, were “deep fakes.” Conservatives were saying all along that Biden needed to have the 25th Amendment used on him.

But one of the last lucid things Biden did was to pick Kamala Harris as his running mate. That dingbat was his 25th Amendment insurance. Getting stuck with Kamala as president, and as their nominee in 2024, was the second worst nightmare of the DPDS.

Their worst nightmare, of course, was losing once again to Donald Trump.