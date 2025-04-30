Whenever Illinois can burden its citizens with taxes, it will

Illinois Democrats have supermajorities in both legislative bodies. They also control all major state offices and both U.S. Senators. They also love to tax people. There is never enough.

The Motor Fuel Tax will continue rising. In July, it will be 48¢/ gallon, up from 19¢ in 2019, a 152% increase in six years. But the Democrats say they need more. Illinois has the second highest MFT in the country, only behind California (also Democrat run). Democrats say they care about the poor and middle class, but the gas tax is regressive, harming low-income people most.

Isn’t it nuts to have so much reliance on taxes on gasoline when Democrats want to outlaw its use?

Image by Freepik AI.

Democrats are endlessly complaining about the cost of tariffs, but the gas tax increases are tariffs on everyone. By contrast, people can avoid many of Trump’s tariffs. For example, only a small percentage buy a car each year.

The media and other Democrats are continuously complaining that average families would pay a few thousand more each year for tariffs, but never complained about Biden policies that caused across-the-board inflation that continues to cost average families over $10,000 every year.

Illinois is also one of three states that stacks sales tax, another regressive tax, on gasoline. That adds around 15¢ to the price of gasoline, an amount that increases cash outlays as gas prices go up. Illinois’s coffers benefited greatly when Biden’s inflation and energy policies caused prices to skyrocket. The people suffered, but the politicians were happy.

Per Google AI, convenience stores cost millions to build. The estimated gross profit per gallon is around 30¢/gallon, and net profit per gallon is 3-7¢—yet Democrats talk constantly about the greedy oil companies. Meanwhile, government entities invest nothing, while Illinois rakes in over 80¢. Still, we never hear about the greedy government.

Illinois now has the privilege of being the highest-taxed state in the country. We are number one, helped along by our equally regressive property taxes. It is no wonder people and businesses are leaving Illinois for more welcoming states like Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, North Carolina, and Florida.

Illinois is also losing residents and businesses. Only New York and California, two other Democrat states, are losing more. And Illinois’s unemployment rate is the fifth highest in the nation, although we love welcoming illegals and love giving them a lot of our money. Finally, to add insult to injury, Illinois has the most underfunded public pension in the country.

So what happens when a Democrat governor has such poor results?

He is out campaigning for President and demanding an uprising against Trump and anyone who voted for him. He can’t stand secure borders or trying to control the federal budget. He can’t stand the thought of a smaller government, fewer regulations, and lower taxes. He doesn’t think people should have the freedom of choice of what kind of car or appliance they buy.

Why would we believe governors who refuse to enforce immigration laws would enforce those laws, or any other laws they don’t like, if they were President? Wouldn’t it be stupid to believe them?

And of course, the mostly complicit media will be out campaigning for whichever Democrat is running. They will ignore results and policies and say how Democrats want to unite the country, while they call Republicans every vicious name they can think of. The media will care as little about the record of Democrats as they cared about the corruption and criminal activity of the Bidens and Clintons.

They still pretend that they didn’t know Biden was incompetent and that someone else was running the show and signing the documents.

And of course, outlets like CBS on Sixty Minutes will brag about how honest and independent they are as they ignore their own record of intentionally spreading information.