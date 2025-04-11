What will tariffs cost the average American family?

The media is widely reporting that a study by some Yale group is saying that the average American family will pay an additional $4,700 per year because of Trump’s policy on tariffs. As usual, the media and other Democrats just repeat this number with no questions asked, so we should all remember other misleading garbage that the media and other Democrats have intentionally misled the public about including:

Russian collusion, and Trump being a Russian stooge

The Hunter laptop being Russian disinformation

The Wuhan lab as a source for COVID being a disproven conspiracy

The border being secure under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Inflation is transitional, inflation was caused by COVID, and inflation was caused by Russia

The economy was great under Biden

Biden was sharp as a tack

Climate change, caused by humans and our use of natural resources, is the greatest existential threat

So when I read anything from these people, I am extremely skeptical.

I love numbers and statistics, so when I read that Trump’s tariffs would cost an average American family $4,700, I would like to see how they got that number—which I can’t seem to find in the report or the articles about the report. Supposed journalists just repeat the number.

Here are the many things that the average family pays that won’t rise much, if at all, because of the tariffs:

Rent.

Mortgage. Very few people can even buy a new home because housing prices soared during Biden’s years because of general inflation.

Gasoline. Trump is bringing prices down after they skyrocketed because of Biden’s energy policies.

A car. Most average families can’t afford a new car off the lot because prices increased a huge amount during Biden’s years, so they are no doubt buying a used car which is already here.

Home insurance, car insurance, and car repairs. These prices also increased a huge amount during the Biden years.

Utilities, cable bills, phone bills. The average family also won’t buy a new phone if the prices go up much.

Property taxes, income taxes, Social Security taxes, etc. will not rise because of tariffs.

Over 50% of families are living paycheck-to-paycheck, running up credit card debt, and are out of savings because Biden’s inflation destroyed their purchasing power with high government spending— so they will largely be unaffected as they have little extra money to embrace the consumerism that begins in China.

The average family will look around for sales. They have little money for luxuries because real wages barely rose, if at all, during Biden’s years of misery.

The following article does give a couple of examples, but it shows that the journalist either doesn’t have a clue how the economy and tariffs work, or she is intentionally lying to mislead the public:

Summer means new clothes, bikes, strollers and more. How will tariffs impact parents? Children’s clothing made in China could see up to 145% price increases due to tariffs, bringing $24 outfits up to $59. A child’s car seat made in China priced at $59 could cost $145.

She’s taking retail prices on two products and claiming they will increase the full amount of the tariff when the tariff is based on the wholesale cost—not the retail price—which is much lower. It is a simple concept so the exaggeration looks intentional.

Secondhand shopping is also making a comeback, even in the middle class, with more and more parents turning to thrift stores to outfit their children. This avoids tariffs completely.

Somehow, we never saw reports from Yale about how much overall inflation cost the average family during the Biden years, but a calculation was simple because it was generic inflation. For example, a family spending $70,000 in 2020, would have had to spend an extra $14,000 per year by 2024 to just keep the same lifestyle because of 20% inflation. Those numbers never came out because these Democrat campaign workers, posing as journalists, were seeking to destroy Trump and elect Kamala or Joe. Facts made no difference.

The tariffs might cause some people more money, but it is mostly the well-off because they are the ones who can afford the luxuries, new houses, and new cars—and my guess is very few poor people or average families buy much wine from Italy or France.

Summary: For the last ten years, the media, academics, bureaucrats, and other Democrats have set out to destroy Trump and elect Democrats no matter how much they have to intentionally mislead the public, and telling people that the average family will have to pay much more per year is just meant to mislead. They prefer the status quo where the U.S. cascades towards destruction if we don’t manufacture our own products.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.