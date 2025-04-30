What happens now that Canada voted against Trump?

Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well north of the border. To paraphrase something I heard on a Canadian podcast, Americans don’t realize how much we (i.e., Canadians) hate Trump. Actually, we do. It’s the radical wing of the Democrat party or the people that we see on TV.

So, PM-elect Carney will soon take over. As I understand, it’s a narrow victory:

Carney’s party had about 43% of the national vote, but may fall short of the 172 seats needed for a majority in the House of Commons, meaning the government would be forced to work with other parties to pass budgets and other legislation. Under the tightest scenarios, the Bloc Quebecois, which runs candidates only in French-speaking Quebec, might hold the balance of power.

OK, I guess that’s what they call a narrow victory.

Some Canadians may be using 4-letter words to describe what’s coming.

It’s hard to see how future PM Carney will fix housing costs, the lack of investment, and over-taxation. Even their much-talked-about health care program is not clicking well, as people wait longer periods for treatment.

Let’s check out things:

The real measuring stick of a country’s economy, Osberg said, is real GDP per capita, an economy’s production per person. Canada’s real GDP per capita in the third quarter declined for the sixth consecutive quarter, falling by 0.4 per cent. The unemployment rate in November rose to 6.8 per cent, up one percentage point from the same time last year. “In terms of GDP per capita, we’ve been in a recession for some time now and the increase in the unemployment rate reflects that,” Osberg said.

Beyond economic numbers, just talk to Canadians about their country. They are fed up with the cost of living, crazy immigration, and crime. They know deep inside that their country’s future is in danger. Again, just talk to real people stuck in a Toronto traffic jam because some “foreign guests” are having a prayer moment on a busy street.

So, Canada’s problem is not Trump, but it’s so easy to blame the Orange Man, who exposed just how weak their economy is.

And did I tell you that they can’t meet their NATO commitments?

So, PM Carney has his work cut out for him. We wish him well.

Image: Canada’s new prime minister dancing (cropped).

