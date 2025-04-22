Tulsi Gabbard's latest Biden revelation

Americans have long suspected the Biden’s Handler’s Administration (BHA) fully weaponized federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies against Normal Americans. We’re now learning those suspicions don’t go nearly far enough.

Without question, the BHA spent billions spying on and censoring Americans in every way possible. Under the guise of “combatting misinformation/disinformation,” the BHA weaponized social media, spied on soccer moms concerned about the sexual and political indoctrination of their kids in public schools and spied on republican politicians and Normal Americans who dared to express the truth about the BHA.

The domestic targets of the BHA’s efforts were branded “domestic terrorists.” One would become a domestic terrorist by merely posting an opinion or comment on Facebook, X or other social media that triggered a government search algorithm or annoyed a government functionary. Those of us who daily write about such matters have surely long ago been so categorized and placed on a variety of terrorist watch lists.

We’re now learning anyone calling in to suicide hotlines was likely placed on such lists and was thereafter actively monitored:

Graphic: Government Intel Document. Public Domain.

The BHA was also very interested in “combat[ting] online disinformation and DT [domestic terror] recruitment and narratives.” Such “narratives” could be as innocuous as pointing out the danger of classifying the mildest opposition to the BHA as “disinformation” and “domestic terrorism.” Propagandistic indoctrination of Americans via “digital literacy” was also on the menu:

Graphic: Government Intel Document. Public Domain.

Virtually every part of federal law enforcement and even the federal health establishment was involved:

Graphic: Government Intel Document. Public Domain.

And as one might imagine, DEI and a focus on gender, trans and the rest, was part of the BHA’s obsession, as was indoctrination of our military. Disarming law-abiding Americans was an essential part of the BHA’s focus:

Graphic: Government Intel Document. Public Domain.

So too was spying on and persecuting Americans for so-called ”hate crimes.” Where sane Americans noticed virtually all reported racist hate crimes turned out to be hoaxes, the BHA thought them under-reported:

Graphic: Government Intel Document. Public Domain.

We’re learning about this through the efforts of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who is releasing previously classified BHA documents. Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents from the Biden administration Wednesday, revealing how “domestic terrorism” was used as a pretext to attempt to curb gun rights and target “misinformation.” Former President Joe Biden prioritized tackling purported domestic terrorism, and the newly released documents shed additional light on his administration’s strategy. Gabbard announced the release of Biden’s “Strategic Implementation Plan For Countering Domestic Terrorism” on X.

Graphic: X Screenshot

It will come as no surprise to learn the BHA was also desperate to fight “xenophobia,” which amounted to suppressing dissent of its border policies. The BHA also worked to suppress the truth about its role in covering up every element of its “Covid-19 response:”

The documents also demonstrated how the Biden administration was focused on countering “hate crimes” and “bias-motivated crimes,” particularly ones concerning “xenophobia.” The administration aimed to enact the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to achieve various goals, including police training and hate crime data collection and analysis, according to the documents. The strategy also highlighted “[mitigating] xenophobia and bias, including advancing inclusion in the nation’s COVID-19 response.”

It will also be unsurprising to learn USAID was involved as was DHS, the State Department and even the Department of Education. Also involved were the DNI, the UN, the National Counter Terrorism Center, the FBI, DOJ and the National Security Council.

Bizarrely, the BHA thought this kind of Stalinist overreach would increase trust in government. DNI Gabbard thinks otherwise:

Graphic: X Screenshot

We’re early in the second Trump Administration so Gabbard’s revelations, and those of DOGE, are only the beginning. The picture they’re painting, however, is clear. It’s becoming more and more apparent Joe Biden was never in charge of the country. It’s unlikely he was aware of much of anything. He couldn’t manage coherent teleprompter readings, and even though he signed the occasional document or law, unknown handlers used autopens for pretty much everything else.

Certainly, Biden was always a mean, hateful authoritarian, but there’s now virtually no doubt he was anything more than a meat puppet, manipulated by his handlers who were determined to establish a permanent one-party state—“our democracy.”

Gabbard’s release of this information is encouraging, and will, for Normal Americans, encourage greater trust in government, but only in our current government. Democrat approval is at an all-time low of 25%, and Republicans are not substantially higher. Democrats seem determined to sprint ever farther to the left, and Republicans seem determined to re-earn the title “the stupid party” every day.

Will Republicans be sufficiently smart to work to claim the trust Americans are increasingly putting in Donald Trump for themselves, or will we see Democrats seizing control of the nation in 2028 and reimposing their Stasi-like policies?

For now, Tulsi Gabbard is helping to show the way toward accountable government by and for the people.

On a different subject, if you are not already a subscriber, you may not know that we’ve implemented something new: A weekly newsletter with unique content from our editors for subscribers only. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.