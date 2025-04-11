Tim Pool crowns himself the king of stupid with his backward take on Karmelo Anthony

Tim Pool is officially the king of Stupid Land, or he’s just the most pathetic “right-wing” commentator we’ve got—and with people like endless grifting MAGA “influencers” saturating social media, that’s actually saying something.

Check out his take below, justifying the murder of Austin Metcalf, explaining how Karmelo Anthony was justified when he plunged a knife into Metcalf’s chest at a high school track meet:

“Hey get out of my highschool track team’s tent”



**Proceeds to stab you**



This is justified - Tim Pool pic.twitter.com/pECnNJaz0w — Spinachbrah 🥗 (@basedspinach) April 10, 2025

Pool claims he’s not “trying to make a one-for-one scenario” but instead simply provide the viewer/listener with an idea as to why Anthony’s actions were warranted.

Did Pool ever hear the expression comparing apples to oranges though? The two fruits are so different they’re incomparable, and therefore one cannot make a valid and logical comparison. Seriously, what a moron.

First of all, Pool begins with a hypothetical scenario in which you’ve been invited to a party at someone else’s house, and you’re “legally carrying a firearm.” Well, an invitation implies welcomeness—but Anthony’s arrest report details that he was sitting under a pop-up tent that was meant for the track athletes at a school to which he didn’t go…and he was not welcome. In fact, Metcalf told him he needed to leave because that tent was for Memorial students (the school attended by Metcalf), not Centennial students (the school attended by Anthony), and this is where the altercation began.

Strike one for Pool’s take.

Next, Pool’s imaginary situation includes you “legally carrying a firearm”—of course this is going to resonate with his listeners and any average conservative, as we support the right to keep and bear arms as a necessary aspect of the right to self-defense and self-preservation. But Anthony had a weapon on school property—that’s illegal for a number of reasons, and nothing like carrying.

Strike two.

Pool then continues with the tale, talking about a “fight” that breaks out, before he corrects himself and calls it an “altercation”—because that’s what it was—and paints a picture of an aggressor coming at you. So, you put your hand up, pull back your “sweater” to show him you’re carrying, and tell him not to come any closer. The aggressor does, so you shoot and kill.

Strike three.

Again, Anthony was presumably welcome at the track meet, but not at the athlete tent for a school he didn’t attend—which is why he was asked to move. Secondly, Anthony did not reveal that he had a weapon, he simply plunged it into Metcalf when Metcalf tried to physically move him. Maybe, just maybe, folks are getting a little tired of the BLM-entitlement mindset that seems to be proliferating within the black community. Here’s an imaginary scenario that would never happen: a normal person, when sitting in a space that belongs to someone else, would not get aggressive when asked to leave and then murder the messenger. This is third world jungle behavior.

Had Anthony revealed he was going to stab Metcalf with a giant knife if he tried to secure the tent for Memorial athletes, I seriously doubt Metcalf would have continued.

But Pool wants to pretend that’s a legitimate example of self-defense. It’s telling that he has to use a made-up situation that isn’t real to bolster his argument for Anthony, instead of just dealing in the facts of what actually happened.

There’s more, but honestly, watching this clip just enrages me. Pool has always looked like a scuzz at surface-level, but now he’s really embracing it as an identity.

Image from X.