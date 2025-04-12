The Washington Post and ‘clearly marked cars’

“Clearly marked cars” are the preferred mode of transportation for Hamas terrorists

In, “How Palestinian first responders ended up in a mass grave in Gaza” (04/10/25), The Washington Post once again uses simulations, experts, videos, satellite imagery, witness testimony, and audio evidence to implicate Israel for an alleged wrongdoing. They never go to this extreme to depict a Palestinian wrongdoing, not even the massacre of 1,200 Israelis on October 7 or the subsequent taking of hostages, including babies, by Hamas and Gazan civilians.

The Washington Post reports its “analysis of the events of that predawn morning” when the alleged Israeli attack occurred. Almost every article that the Post writes about the conflict implicates Israel one way or another, and with that, they often have to correct their false charges. Confirmation bias is in full swing when the Post writes about Israel. Its analysis is tainted.

The Post does not deny that the initial vehicle that soldiers fired upon was a Hamas “car carrying terrorists.” But the article dwells on the five other vehicles behind it that came under fire, even though they were part of the caravan. The Post said the vehicles were “clearly marked as belonging to the PRCS [Palestinian Red Crescent] and the Palestinian civil defense.” The Post did not say that similar “clearly marked vehicles” have been used by Hamas terrorists many times before. The paper conveniently leaves out that major detail, which blows a hole in its story and its useless “over”-analysis.

If the “clearly marked” vehicles were in a pack with a “clearly” identified Hamas vehicle, why should anyone question Israel’s determination that all the vehicles were up to no good? Israel’s action certainly didn’t violate any rules of engagement in war, which the Post also “clearly” leaves out.

Perhaps the Post should stick to topics where its bias isn’t on full display. It will save the paper numerous dollars that it “clearly” wasted on this article in experts, simulations, etc. And do these people really need six authors to write an article? In the earlier days of newspapers, it used to take just one. Or maybe they need that many to pile on Israel as much as much as they can to push their (and the Palestinians’) fictional narrative.

Image: Daniel X. O'Neil via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.