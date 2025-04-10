The leftist elites are controlling their minions through performance art

Week after week we’ve observed the protests against Elon Musk and Tesla, as well as President Trump. The motives of the people directing these activities are dangerous and anarchic, and quite frankly, they are not trying to take back power, but working to destroy our country—and they are using performance art to do it.

Performance art, which “can be seen as extreme by some, offensive by others, and outright dangerous by most” has been making headway into our own culture, no longer in the realm of dance and theater, but in the hands of the radical Left.

The beauty of performance art, from the viewpoint of the leftist pseudo-elites, is the excited effect it has on their constituency. People on the left love drama, and the visceral effect that these protests have is extreme. But, many of the protestors state their agendas in generalities, or claim extreme issues that are not occurring:

Madeline Gupta told CNN outside the Tesla location in Rockville that she’s not being paid. While holding a sign reading ‘Democracy over oligarchy,’ Gupta said she is concerned by policy changes under President Donald Trump’s administration. ‘This new administration, including Musk, who wasn’t even elected, is trying to destroy our democracy, and we cannot let that happen,’ she said.

Tesla Takedown organizers believe the campaign, which is in its eighth week, will continue to grow despite pushback from Musk and the Trump administration.

Like many protestors, Gupta likely doesn’t know what she means by the wording of the signs she carries, and could not describe how Musk is destroying democracy. I suspect she doesn’t know that Musk’s recommendations must be approved by Trump, and he is trying to save the country from financial ruin.

The Tesla Takedown is using many tactics successfully in luring their minions into the cause, which they call Hands Off!” They have created a document, which organizers can use for their events. This document describes how to enlist participants, identify logistics, suggest tools for speakers such as platforms, bullhorns and microphones. They can provide brochures and signs for the protests, too, and provide agendas and scripts. They require people to register to sponsor events, so that they can track their work.

They are adamant about the attacks they believe Trump and Musk are executing against our government:

‘Whether you are mobilized by the attacks on our democracy, the slashing of jobs, the invasion of privacy, or the assault on our services—this moment is for you,’ the toolkit read. ‘Our goal is to show that the people—the majority—are taking action to stop the corruption and power grab.’ The demands of the protest called for an ‘end to the billionaire takeover’ at the Trump Administration, as well as an end to the slashing of funds for Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs, and an end to the attacks on immigrants, trans people, and other communities.’

The irony, if not tragedy, is that most of their issues are based on lies, and they are therefore taking tremendous creative license with reality—like performance art. If anything, the work Musk is doing has the potential to save our democracy from anarchy and destruction. Where do they find the “invasion of privacy” or the “assault on our services” or “the billionaire takeover”? Eliminating rogue programs that only advance the agenda of the left are legitimate and necessary. And Social Security and Medicaid are only being investigated for fraud and illegitimate participation. Finally, the majority of the people do not support the left’s claims.

At protests, participants also “get into the act.” They have been seen chanting together, doing dances and wearing costumes. It’s just another opportunity to present their performative art.

Although some protestors are not paid, many can take advantage of funds that are made available through radical groups:

Musk, Tesla’s CEO, took to his social media platform X on Sunday morning to say an investigation found five ActBlue-funded groups were responsible for Tesla ‘protests.’ ‘An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla ‘protests’: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America,’ Musk wrote. Musk then named five ActBlue funders he believes are responsible for funding the protests, including Soros and Hoffman among others.

The pseudo-elite left behind these demonstrators are a danger to the integrity, and even to the survival of, our government. They rely on lies to give them credibility. Their appeal to the protestors includes not only the opportunity to participate in performance art, but also to be part of an international community; protests have occurred in London, Paris, and Stockholm. For those people who feel lost after the devastating rejection of the Democrat party in the last election, they can now join the Hands Off! organization as a refuge.

What better way to be part of something huge that will (supposedly) change the world?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.