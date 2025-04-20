The IRS boss flees DOGE

The IRS is arguably the least popular governmental agency, though with mounting DOGE revelations, it’s becoming a hard run race to earn that dubious honor. Much has been made of the Biden’s Handler’s Administration’s hiring of some 80,000 IRS agents. They promised all those new employees would never, ever audit Americans making less than $400,000 dollars a year, and if you believe that, have I mentioned I’m a Nigerian prince in exile and if you give me your bank account numbers I’ll deposit millions for safekeeping and you can keep 50%?

Democrat media outlets have consistently claimed those hirings never happened, yet the Trump Administration is working on firing some 25% of the IRS. Considering the waste, fraud, outright theft and general sloth DOGE is finding throughout the government, it’s likely reasonable to believe that kind of reduction won’t in the least hurt the ability of the IRS to process taxes.

Graphic: Melanie Krause. Linked In.com

And now we learn Melanie Krause, the third IRS Commissioner this year, a woman in office for only about six weeks, is leaving:

Melanie Krause, the acting head of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), will be resigning after barely six weeks on the job, in advance of the agency sharing taxpayer data with federal immigration authorities, according to The New York Times.



Krause has served as the acting agency commissioner for barely six weeks, as the third person to hold the job at the tax collection agency this year. Two current and one former IRS employees told CNN that Krause informed her staff on Tuesday that she was resigning. One source said the data-sharing agreement was one factor in Krause’s decision to leave, and that the final agreement was different than the last draft Krause was involved in. The source said that other reasons Krause wanted to leave included the exodus of other senior executive career employees over the past few days as well as the direction the IRS is heading in.

Hmmm. Krause is leaving because the head of the federal government, Donald Trump, wants the IRS to work with immigration authorities to find and deport illegal immigrants. Aren’t the IRS and immigration agencies part of the Executive branch and isn’t Donald Trump the sole executive as Article II of the Constitution provides and therefore Krause’s boss?

Why else might Krause be leaving?

A Treasury Department spokesperson told USA Today, "Melanie Krause has been leading the IRS through a time of extraordinary change. As we focus on IT modernization and re-organize the agency to better serve the taxpayer, we are also in the midst of breaking down data silos that for too long have stood in the way of identifying waste, fraud, and abuse and bringing criminals to justice. We believe these goals are critical to a more efficient government and safer country. We wish Melanie well on her next endeavor."

Might Krause also be leaving because she’s among those in government who absolutely don’t want DOGE to break down “data silos that for too long have stood in the way of identifying waste, fraud, and abuse,” nor does she want criminals to be brought to justice? Being as kind as possible to Ms. Krause we might believe her sudden departure is only due to bureaucratic infighting over the wording of drafts about IRS cooperation with our immigration agencies.

Most Americans are not in the mood to be particularly kind to federal bureaucrats, and particularly not IRS bureaucrats.

That’s because Normal Americans know when their boss gives them directions, they have two choices: follow those directions or quit. Normal Americans don’t think they’re in charge of companies they didn’t build, nor do they imagine they have the authority to override their bosses’ directions. They know life is not all about them, and they don’t think they have unaccountable control over the lives of others.

It's reasonable to think Krause, like so many other federal bureaucrats, reacts to accountability like vampires react to sunlight. It’s also reasonable to expect the Bondi DOJ to take a very careful look at whether bureaucrats that tried to obstruct DOGE, and failed quickly fled their agencies for less than honorable reasons. Perhaps some of them honestly thought they were protecting the public from the evil Trump. If so, they were also protecting the public from the Constitution. Notice too how none of them to date have apparently been able to produce evidence of their ethical probity and of Trump’s evil.

Perhaps Ms. Krause is different. Perhaps she has the goods on Trump and Musk and Doge and on every Normal American who thinks the IRS works for them and government employees ought to put in an honest day’s work for their wages. Perhaps she’ll soon produce that evidence.

I won’t be holding my breath.

