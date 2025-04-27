The illegal alien raid in Colorado reveals a cancer in our military

Almost six years ago, before I started working at American Thinker, I wrote a post on my personal blog about Obama’s purge of many military leaders who believed in traditional American values. I entitled it, “Under Obama, there came to be a cancer in the Pentagon.”

That post, especially the title, popped into my head when I read about the fact that over a dozen U.S. service members were rounded up when the DEA raided an illegal club in Colorado Springs, where they found dozens of illegal aliens, many of whom were almost gang members, weapons, drugs, and prostitutesThis is the metastasized result of Obama’s efforts, which Biden carried on for him.

The original story was simply that there’d been a raid on this club, netting over a hundred illegal aliens, along with drugs and weapons:

#DEA Rocky Mountain led a multi-agency enforcement operation along with our local and federal partners early this morning.@DHSgov has taken more than 100 illegal aliens into custody. Drugs and weapons have also been seized at this underground nightclub in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/R4Smb3voAg — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) April 27, 2025 It then emerged that the club was a hangout for members of MS-13, now properly labeled as a terrorist organization, and Tren de Aragua, which has been properly identified as a terrorist organization sent by a foreign power to destabilize America. Confucius would have been proud of this rectification of names, so that words correspond with reality: This morning @DEAHQ apprehended over 100 illegal aliens at an underground night club frequented by Tda and MS-13 terrorists. Cocaine, meth, and pink cocaine was seized. 2 people were also arrested on existing warrants.



As we approach his 100 days in office @POTUS Trump's… pic.twitter.com/DvYUNrmzvd — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 27, 2025 Given these terrorists' fondness for the club, it's highly likely that they were well-represented among those illegal aliens rounded up, and that they were responsible for the guns, drugs, and prostitution. This is great work on the part of the Trump administration. For the terrorists, the glory days are coming to an end. But as I said, while that was good news, something deeply distressing emerged from the raid, and that was the presence of so many active-duty U.S. service people, over a dozen, who were there as patrons, armed security, or criminal actors: WATCH: DEA Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen describes the federal operation this morning at an illegal nightclub in Colorado Springs. Some active duty military, as well as gang members and many people in the U.S. illegally, were among those detained. pic.twitter.com/21PrvrBU7m — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) April 27, 2025

It’s absolutely true that any large institution will have rot, and the U.S. military is very large. There hasn’t been a modern war that hasn’t been plagued with criminality. Where there are young men, there will be murders and assaults, and where there are valuables, such as weapons systems, there will be theft.

However, I don’t believe that there has ever been a situation in which so many military people were working hand-in-glove with criminal illegal aliens engaged in terrorist activities aimed at destabilizing the U.S. Instead, it’s entirely possible that these terrorists have infiltrated the military itself.

And as I said, this kind of behavior represents a fish that has rotted at the head. Obama took a high-functioning, patriotic, disciplined military and turned it into a left-wing, anti-American, anti-male, anti-white, anti-biological-norms institution. You can’t expect the troops at the bottom to be pure when the top is so grotesque.

Image: X screen grab.