The eight narrative fallacies that drive American politics

We live in a world rife with narrative fallacies intended to herd Americans and other Westerners towards Marxism. Here’s a list of just a few of the fallacious narratives that drive politics to the left:

Poverty. The claim is that poverty has never been worse. The truth is that poverty is at its lowest level of all time. Global poverty has seen significant declines over the past two centuries, particularly in terms of extreme poverty. Most of the world’s population lived in extreme poverty two hundred years ago, but today, that figure has dropped to about one in ten people. This progress is largely attributed to economic growth and development in many regions, particularly due to American dynamism.

The Courts’ Role In Controlling Policy. Weaponized use of the legal system is now de rigueur today for Democrats. Republicans are all criminals, we’re told. In this way, what Democrats can’t win at the ballot box may now be effectively undone by the courts.

In a delicious irony, Letitia James (“No one is above the law”), the New York Attorney General, is facing allegations of mortgage fraud for falsifying records to secure home loans for a property in Virginia, which she claimed as her principal residence while still serving in New York. This juxtaposes against claims she made that Trump had overinflated the values of many of his properties in a first-of-its-kind civil fraud trial that ended with a $454 million judgment now on appeal.

Image created using AI.

Climate Change. Is it about science or control? One has only to look at Europe today, where believers in climate change are reducing farming, restricting choice in how people travel, and trying to electrify everything with scarce “Green” energy that does not contribute to base load capacity, all while trying to get rid of your pets in the name of saving the planet.

American Colonialism. Is America a slave nation and colonizer, or quite the opposite? Little is ever said about the massive internal struggle we had in righting the wrong of slavery, ending with what remains America’s costliest war, with perhaps 750,000 dead, 2% of our entire population at the time. That would be the equivalent of 7 million dead today. Don’t you think we’ve already paid a high enough price for our mistakes?

Income Inequality. America has the highest number of billionaires in the world; is that a good or bad thing? If you care about your own personal economy, it is best not to look at too many billionaires as a bad thing. Progressives don’t want you to know it, but the top 10% of taxpayers pay 76% of all income taxes, and the bottom half, less than 2%.

Universal (aka Socialized) Healthcare. Will people live longer, better lives with universal healthcare, or maybe not? America already has universal healthcare. It’s called Medicaid, and it has 79 million beneficiaries. However, on average, people of means live 14 years longer than Medicaid recipients. Could factors like lifestyle choices, environmental conditions, and prioritizing healthy living be more critical than government spending? The facts tell a revealing story of misplaced priorities.

Education. Is there a correlation between spending money on education and creating thinking and functioning citizens? The US ranks in the bottom half on educational attainment among the most developed nations while spending the most per pupil. Frighteningly, the trend line is flat to declining, the opposite of improving. Johnny can’t read, write, or do math anymore in a world dominated by those who can!

America as a Citizen of the World. Does the world need America to lead or step back and let the world run itself? This is the key question we may be most divided on today.

Globalism has been a cancer that benefits government and big business. However, isolationism is effectively the opposite of globalism, and it would see America isolated and cut off from markets. Receding from leadership would automatically cede control to the strongest nation willing to step up and replace us. Unquestionably, that nation would be China. This would be the perfect setup for our economic destruction or, more likely, confrontation leading to WWIII. Rational minds must find the right balance between globalism and isolation.

Most popular progressive narratives ultimately attack the central premise that is a prerequisite for prosperity: economic growth and development by profit-seeking capitalists. Progressives largely eschew our history of success in favor of an ever-larger government that effectively decides what kind of growth and development there is to be through laws, regulations, financial incentives, and/or coercion, i.e., a Command Economy.

Author, Businessman, Thinker, and Strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com. Read additional great writers here.