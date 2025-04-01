The case for Alberta as the 51st US state

Alberta would make a great 51st state. It has a population of 4.8 million and had a gross domestic product of $244.3 billion in 2024. (All numbers here are in U.S. dollars.) This would rank us 27th among the 50 states, just behind South Carolina at $246.3 billion. Over 90% of our economic output is from oil & gas extraction, refining, distribution, and servicing. Alberta has over 37 billion tons of mostly readily accessible coal reserves, the world’s third-largest proven oil reserves, and among the world’s top ten largest natural gas reserves.

In short, Alberta has tremendous ability to supply cheap and abundant coal, oil, and natural gas to meet President Trump’s Agenda47 goals for the United States. Also, rural and blue-collar Albertans are hardworking, honest people. Our cities — unfortunately like many U.S. cities — attract socialists, but this problem can be fixed.

Canada is currently undergoing an election for prime minister following the resignation of Justin Trudeau, leader of the Liberal party. All the socialist, globalist babble pushed by the WEF and Davos crowd — climate change, DIE disease, etc. — were front and center with his government over the past decade.

If we have learned anything, it is not to trust Liberals to look out for the interests of Alberta. On the contrary, they have impeded development of our energy resources in the name of fake climate change. One estimate is that Canada has seen $466 billion in canceled oil, gas, LNG, and pipeline projects since 2015, when Trudeau became prime minister.

Our premier, Danielle Smith, is not afraid to stick up for Albertans. She would make a capable Republican governor. She has let it be known that whoever skids into the new prime minister’s role must agree to a specific list of demands within the first six months of his term.

Some of these include guaranteeing Alberta full access to oil and gas corridors to the north, east, and west; halting federal censorship of energy companies (incredible but true); and lifting a tanker ban off the British Columbia coast and eliminating oil and gas emissions caps brought in to address fake climate change. In short, set our energy industry free.

The current, unelected Liberal candidate for running for prime minister, Mark Carney, is a globalist and elitist with a dubious record. A firm he used to manage, Brookfield Asset Management, set up $17.4 billion’s worth of funds in a Caribbean tax haven. His “solution” to President Trump’s tariffs includes an export tax on Canadian oil and gas, which would ravage Alberta.

He has already admitted potential conflicts in his role as prime minister from his past work life. He’s facing questions over a past role with the global elitist Bilderberg Group, a secretive meeting of global elites that has sparked theories about controlling world events. He’s behind a corruption-plagued South American toll road scheme, submerged in litigation over bribes paid to a mayor who issued the contract. He’s even facing plagiarism accusations for a 1995 Oxford doctoral thesis.

Why the focus on Carney? He is a net-zero zealot, an enemy of capitalism, and an enemy of Alberta and the U.S. He fits in perfectly with the eastern Canadian Laurentian elites (the old-school wealthy, socially connected ruling class).

Carney and the Liberals are currently leading the election polls. If they win, it will spell the demise of Alberta’s energy industry — all that world-class oil and gas left in the ground to address fake climate change.

If, on the other hand, we became the 51st state, we could help President Trump achieve the cornerstone of the American advantage — providing efficient, reliable, and affordable energy as the key to American security.

Warren Kindzierski is a retired college professor and a concerned father and grandfather in St Albert, Alberta.

Image: Richard Ricciardi via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.