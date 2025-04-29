Sure enough, it was an illegal alien who stole DHS chief Kristi Noem's handbag

In a Washington, D.C. restaurant, an illegal alien working as a professional thief thought he had hit paydirt.

He found a handbag sitting on the floor, Gucci, to be exact, which would be easy steal with a little stealth technique.

Better still, once he got it, he found $3,000 in it. He didn't notice the government I.D. of the owner, the pretty lady he had taken for an easy mark.

He decided to reward himself, according to the New York Post:

The booze-hound illegal migrant who snatched Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s Gucci purse brazenly drank for hours with her Amex card at an Italian eatery after pulling off the caper, according to shocking details released by the feds. Mario Bustamante-Leiva, 49, was caught on camera blowing $205.87 on food and alcohol at Angolo Ristorante Italiano in Washington, DC, on April 20 just minutes after he slyly made off with her shoulder bag, charging documents from the US Attorney’s office of DC show.

Turns out it was his unlucky day -- the woman he stole the bag from was the deporter-in-chief -- and as a top federal official had the resources to find the criminals, and make examples of him and a confederate. This wasn't Muriel Bowser's Washington they were robbing, as they no doubt thought, this was the feds under the Trump administration. The thief didn't expect that they would hunt him down through security cameras, catching him drinking away on her credit card. He'd probably done it a thousand times before with no consequences.

He's not going to be thieving in the U.S. much, one can infer, now that the bust has been announced.

As for Noem, it was an unwelcome up-close encounter with a sanctuary city, the home of illegal aliens. Coming from South Dakota, she probably wasn't aware that one must latch one's handbag, at least under the leg of the chair, if not keep it around one's arm all the time in these surroundings. Normal people don't need to do that. Only low-trust societies, such as those found in the third world do. I learned this in San Francisco as a teenager in the 1980s when the same thing happened to me, in a nice restaurant no less. It's how blue cities roll, particularly when there is no law enforcement worthy of the name, which started early in the City by the Bay, but eventually spread through the country with the advent of South America's theft rings, of whom these thieves seemed to belong.

As for carrying around $3,000? Yes, it could have happened, maybe she cashed a check and was taking home some money to have around the house if needed. Certainly the people of Spain, fresh from a greenie-induced blackout, are learning the value of that.

Two things stand out about this incident:

One, it comes as a surprise to no one that the brazen thief and his co-thief were an illegal aliens, from Chile where professional theft rings have been plaguing the U.S. for a while now, putting paid to the leftist narrative that illegal immigants wouldn't dream of commiting street crimes while ensconced in the U.S. without authorization.

While most illegals don't commit this professional level of crime, which takes a certain amount of practice and training, the incident shows that there are enough illegals of this kind here to make a difference in how we live. Soon, we will be living behind high walls, our social life will revolve around dinner parties solely with people we know, we won't wear jewels or fancy watches in public, we will throw our purses in our car trunks, we will all have security guards and we will drive in bulletproof cars -- which is how the middle and upper classes have to live in many countries in South America. Welcome to the new normal, the low-trust societies brought to us by Joe Biden's open borders and Washington, D.C.'s do-nothing prosecutors and disincentivized cops. The Chilean gangs, by the way, aren't the only imported thieves, South Asia has some impressive ones, too.

Two, that this could happen even to Noem, whose face should have been known to the thieves, tells us we are all vulnerable; we now live in a sea of crime, imported in by Joe Biden. When the thievery is so saturated in society it can even hit someone like Noem, we know it's thick on the ground, with thousands of victims without her resources (and the need, given the security concerns and the lack of knowledge of the motive) to catch the thief.

I've been a victim of what is almost certainly these Chilean gangs let in by Joe Biden myself -- two years ago, my car was robbed, of $3,000 worth of cashmere sweaters I was planning to take to storage, hidden in a black garbage bag. Rolling in at 4:30 a.m., the thieves working silently from a car with a chase car behind them to lift the items, carefully choosing only the best as I worked at the computer here. It was astonishing that they could break in and find the exact valuable items and I didn't hear a thing. They left the car door open so as not to create a sound. The cops took my police report and the neighbor's security camera footage showing the organized group in the act but told me they weren't going to do anything beyond maybe sending some extra patrols to the neighborhood. Whoop-dee-do. They told me I could look for the sweaters online and advise consignment shops, which I did, to no avail.

In that kind of atmosphere, thievery flourishes and theft rings grow richer and bigger.

So now it's hit Noem. It underlines how important her mission is, to remove the plague of illegals committing property and violent crimes in addition to undermining rule of law with their abuse of the asylum system.

I hope the feds throw the book at these thieves and force them to reveal their bosses and organizers, putting them in an appropriate place like the CECOT prison in El Salvador. Societies can't function with people like this around who make the quality of life for all go downhill. And I hope Noem gets her money back. This is what we voted for.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License