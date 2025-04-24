Sunny Hostin shreds Trump’s $5,000 ‘baby bonus’ idea as racial politics

I hate to even waste a single breath or thought on Sunny Hostin and the other crones at The View, but the problem is, these hags still have an audience, and that audience no doubt includes people with whom we interact—it also includes people who vote, directly impacting the money in our wallets or the freedoms we have (or more likely, don’t have).

So, with that in mind, Hostin’s latest asinine rant against President Trump’s potential $5,000 “baby bonus” to boost currently declining birth rates in America is the topic at hand.

According to a report out at Fox News yesterday, Hostin attacked the proposal as being racially motivated, accusing Trump of only wanting to boost the population of white people:

‘I want to reframe the issue a little bit because when I look at something like this, these proposals, I want to know why, and I want to know who is making them. And so when I looked into that, they’re saying that the U.S. birth rate is declining. However, in 2024 there was a 1% increase in U.S. births, but that increase was with Hispanic mothers and Asian mothers. Aha! So, they don’t seem to be concerned about that increase. They seem to be more concerned about a decrease in other populations,’ she said.

First of all, let’s address the supposed “1% increase” in births. Now, I’m not sure where she’s getting that number, but when she says “Hispanics,” I have to wonder how many of these babies are actually legal Hispanics.

Take a look at this, published by the Center for Immigration Studies just two months ago:

Assuming that births to illegal immigrants as a proportion of births to all noncitizens has held roughly constant since our last report, we estimate that there were 225,000 to 250,000 births to illegal immigrants in 2023, amounting to close to 7 percent of births in the U.S. We will revise these numbers as we obtain more data. [snip] Up to a quarter-million births to illegal immigrants is hardly trivial. It appears to be more than the number of births to legal noncitizens, and it is greater than the total number of births in all but two states taken individually. Although not yet available, the 2024 numbers are likely to be even higher.

Ahhh, so field experts have reason to conclude that illegal migrant births are outpacing legal immigrant births. That’s not a win for “American” population rates.

And “Asians”? For some reason, I get the feeling that data isn’t referring to Asians as in contributing Asians like immigrant Koreans or communist asylees from Vietnam, but Asians as in third world Muslim imports from all the ‘Stans of Central Asia. (Muslims have the highest birth rates in the world—God help us.)

Secondly, Hostin’s avoidance of mentioning black birth rates, while taking an accusatory tone and position regarding Trump’s true motives of being focused on boosting only white birth rates, speaks volumes—blacks procure abortion at a disproportionate rate, murdering their own children more than any other race, but that’s not nearly as offensive as Orange Man Bad. If he were to have “concern” for black birth rates, Hostin would just attack him as a fascist who wants to control women’s bodies!

These women are idiots; excuse my growing misogyny.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.