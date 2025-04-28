Scott Pelley goes drama-queen about Paramount pushing out a 60 Minutes editor, declares the man's brand of journalism 'objective'

Like to watch journalists make fools of themselves?

Then 60 Minutes last night was the show for you.

Here's Scott Pelley, going into a ultra-serious, harrumphing, monologue about a personnel change at his network no one else cares about.

HOLY SHIT! Did you see the end of @60Minutes tonight?pic.twitter.com/9ylHAVlfaE — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 28, 2025

According to the New York Post:

Legendary “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley launched an astonishing on-air attack on his Paramount bosses for interfering with the program’s coverage. Pelley went rogue at the end of Sunday night’s episode during what appeared to be a simple tribute to Bill Owens, the longtime “60 Minutes” executive producer who quit last week over the company’s heavy-handed interference. “But he did it for us — and you,” he told viewers — then unexpectedly suggested that Owens’ exit could end the era of coverage being “accurate and fair.” “Our parent company, Paramount, is trying to complete a merger,” he said, noting that it needs approval from the Trump administration. “Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways,” he said. Pelley said that while “none of our stories have been blocked,” Owens “felt he lost the independence that honest journalism requires.” “Bill resigned Tuesday — it was hard on him and hard on us,” Pelley said in his closing remarks on the show he has worked on for more than 20 years.

"But he did it for us -- and you." ... "...accurate and fair, he was tough that way"... "the independence that honest journalism requires" ...

Yes, he really said that.

Would that be the show that famously edited its interview with Kamala Harris, supposedly to make her look smarter as Election Day approached?

“He felt he lost the independence honest journalism requires” 🤣🤣🤣



pic.twitter.com/cYKVZ2grgy — Patriotic Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) April 28, 2025

Would that be the show that put out phony reports about medical mask shortages --- and a whole lot of other phony COVID coverage, all of it coincidentally pleasing to the Biden administration?

The show that put out the fake whistleblower -- in a Democrat-led bid to shake down Mark Zuckerberg to ensure he did as he was told?

Put out a phony report about censorship on X, with a Democrat donor (undisclosed) as the chief complainer?

Had Lesley Stahl haughtily advise President Trump that the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop -- loaded with sex, drugs, and Mobotu-level corruption -- with the son of the president selling out our country to multiple foreign powers, many unfriendly, was not interesting as a news story because it couldn't "be verified."

These are just random recalled incidents, fact is, there have been so many more.

The show has gone downhill for years as a Democrat propaganda mouthpiece, intensely in tune with Democrat priorities and often assuming its attack-dog capacity. It mouths the Democrat party line and expects the public to accept its naked gaslightings.

What I suspect here with a rogue report like this is Pelley knows his days are numbered. Therefore, he makes a segment on his program all about himself, and tells us it's about us, too, as if we just can't get enough of this gaslighting. He desperately wants to be on the record as being part of "honest" journalism, in a full blown public relations campaign to get out there before the axe falls on him.

There's nothing more embarrassing than a reporter who makes his story about himself. That's what Pelley did, in a move that is sure to assure Paramount that it did the right thing in shutting this clown show down. News should not be propaganda. But that's exactly what 60 Minutes has become on Pelley's and Owens's watch. Now Pelley's trying to wave the flag of 'honest journalism' wildly before the ship goes down.

Image: X video screen shot