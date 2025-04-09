Rep. Ocasio-Cortez flies first class for the common man

In still yet another chapter of the truth is stranger — and certainly more accurate — than fiction department, brought to you by the stars of the Democrats (but of course!), consider the latest section of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Ocasio-Cortez was photographed in the first class section of a plane, flying to Las Vegas to join Sanders to speak about “FIGHTING OLIGARCHY!” last month. (Read about that episode here.)

Well, a flight from New York’s JFK airport to Las Vegas is long, plus there is a three-hour time difference between the East Coast and the West, which can be exhausting. Or something.

Apparently, it was worth it, as the well rested Ocasio-Cortez rallied the crowd with her profound insights, as did her co-speaker.

“This country faces enormous crises,” Sanders said to a crowd at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. “How we respond to these crises today will impact not only our lives, but the lives of our kids, future generations, and in terms of climate change, the very well being of the planet.”

Both encouraged the crowd not to feel overwhelmed by perpetual news cycles detailing the chaotic efforts of the Trump administration and Elon Musk to dismantle the federal government while sidestepping Congress and attempting to stiff-arm the courts.

“When the system is stacked against you, it’s hard to feel like anything you do matters,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “It’s hard to feel like we matter in this democracy, and it is easier to give in to despair.” ... Some in the crowd chanted for Ocasio-Cortez to “primary Chuck” when Schumer seeks re-election in 2028.

A goal of the tour, which Sanders launched in the Midwest four weeks ago, is to galvanize the grassroots power of everyday people to “defeat authoritarianism and root out the corruption in the White House,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

She emphasized the movement’s diversity — and its inclusion.

“No matter how you identify or what you believe, especially out here if you’re a trans kid or a family of a trans kid, an LGBTQ family, we can’t throw you under the bus,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “In fact, we can’t win without you.” ... “We are all here to say very loudly and clearly, no, we will not accept an oligarchic form of society where a handful of billionaires run the government,” he said. “No, we will not accept a society of massive economic inequalities where the very rich are becoming much richer, while working families across the country struggle to put food on the table.”

After such tiring work, Ocasio-Cortez jetted back to New York, also in first class, while Sanders recuperated in one of his many vacation homes — not all in Vermont.

Apparently, while America has been great for Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders, these two selfish representatives are opposed to President Donald J. Trump (R)’s message to “Make America Great Again!,” because apparently they don’t want their constituents to have what they have.

Or something.

