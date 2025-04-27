Recruiting mysteriously, dramatically, increases

During the Biden’s Handler’s Administration, our armed forces experienced debilitating declines in recruiting. And if that wasn’t bad enough, our Idi Amin-resembling Secretary of Defense ejected some 8000 from the military for refusing to take the Covid vaccine that wasn’t a vaccine at all.

Grapnic: Meme Screenshot

The Covid hoax was gaslighting all the way down. Fauci, Biden and a variety of other Administration flunkies assured Americans anyone taking the vaccine would not contract Covid, nor would they transmit it. That was what we writers call a “lie.” It took time, but after years of being called on it serial dissemblers adopted new gaslighting: “What, Me? I never said the vaccine would prevent contracting and transmitting Covid. Nobody said that!” Unfortunately for them, there exist voluminous print and video records of them saying just that.

In the military, forcing lies down troop’s throats, and “vaccine” into their bodies, is a bit easier. Unlike civilians, troops follow orders, and if they refuse they’re prosecuted and/or bounced out of the military, and some 8000 were.

With the election of Donald Trump, a variety of miracles occurred. Dems flogged a narrative claiming closing our borders was impossible without the “bi-partisan” border bill, and even then, it was still impossible, just because and shut up you racists. Trump took office and the border was shut down by the simple expedient of enforcing the law.

A similar narrative was developed not to explain why we were having so much trouble recruiting, but what absolutely, positively could not be the reasons. It could not be that woke had turned our military into a deranged, sex-obsessed social experiment. It could not be that real warriors were harassed and driven from the service. Pronouns, DEI, drag queens, the elevation of trans to high rank, sexual indoctrination of dependent children in DOD schools, every excess of the forces of woke could not possibly be what was tanking recruiting.

Graphic: X Composite Screenshot

Nor could the Biden’s Handler’s military’s focus on denigrating and oppressing white male soldiers, the very people from the South and Midwest who have always comprised most of our warriors. DEI was “our strength,” the essential element of a military whose rustbucket ships kept running into other ships, and whose officers publicly engaged in drag, “pup play” and all manner of other perversions.

How could those MAGA enemies of “our democracy” possibly think young Americans who have always joined the military to become warriors would be put off by “our strength?” Who could have imagined recruiting ads featuring lesbian mothers and flouncing dimwits in uniform, contrasted with the ads of our adversaries featuring real soldiers, wouldn’t appeal to young men and actual women willing to serve their country and anxious to test their mettle?

Graphic: Twitter Screenshot

Only a few months into Trump’s second term, another miracle has occurred. Just like that, military recruiting numbers are dramatically up. Where during the Biden’s Handler’s years, recruiting the minimum number of qualified recruits was impossible, now—mirable dictu!—we’re filling the ranks beyond minimums and without reducing entrance requirements to fill DEI quotas.

[Fox & Friends] Host Brian Kilmeade highlighted the figures. "The Army, Air Force, and Marines—you are up 108% in November, 119% in February, 108% after the election, 105% with the Navy, with the Marines up 112%, and 100%. They are through the roof. The US Air Force, 100% of its goal. Same thing in February, and Space Force is also booming, over 100%." These numbers signal a significant enlistment boom.

SecDef Pete Hegseth responded:

“…I didn't hesitate when the president asked me, and I haven't hesitated for a moment because those numbers are a reflection of why we're here,” Hegseth replied. “We call it the Trump bump internally. The reality is, when war fighting and lethality is brought back, and it's serious that what we're doing here is serious about getting after soldiering and war fighting, the American people wanna come back in.” Hegseth emphasized the public’s response: "They wanna sign up. These recruiting numbers don't surprise me. They don't surprise me one bit. They're a reflection of a yearning from the American public of young people to be proud of their country, to be proud of their military." He underscored the administration’s commitment to equipping troops, stating, "That's why we've, I've fought for the budget that the Defense Department requires. And the president said we'll have our first trillion-dollar budget."

Eliminate DEI, remove trans from the ranks, punish insubordination toward the National Command Authority, restore realistic physical fitness standards, obliterate pronouns and drag queens, and reemphasize real military virtues, and young Americans suddenly want to join a military dedicated to deterring and killing America’s enemies? Who coulda thunk it?

And all it took was a new president who understood the real reason we have a military. Apparently, everything Dems said about and did to our military was a lie. What a surprise.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.