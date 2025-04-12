Real ID wouldn't be needed if state systems weren't so corrupted with illegals

To much brouhaha, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reminded the public that "Real ID," a super-vetted form of identification, would be needed to fly airplanes in the U.S. as of May 7.

Starting May 7, you will need a Real ID to fly. Real IDs make identification harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists. If you plan to fly, make sure you get a Real ID so you won’t be denied from your flight or face travel delays!https://t.co/rmP0renGHs pic.twitter.com/f92iT0uygA — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 11, 2025

Responses ranged from legitimate civil liberties concerns, as expressed by former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin:

Or what??

Evidently existing ID requirements for American citizens just aren’t adequate now, so big brother is forcing us through more hoops for the “right” to travel within our own country. Other administrations delayed this newfangled, burdensome Real ID requirement. Are you… https://t.co/UwDr8968bf — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) April 11, 2025

to leftist hysteria.

The official statement from DHS is here, and is summed up by Straight Arrow News:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reminded the public Friday, April 11, to obtain a REAL ID by May 7 if they plan to fly. The new rule, which has faced nearly two decades of delays, will soon be enforced. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted a reminder on X, saying, “REAL IDs make identification harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists.” According to the DHS website, REAL ID-compliant cards feature a special marking on the upper portion. Cards lacking this marking are not REAL ID-compliant.



However, rushing to get a new driver’s license may not be necessary. If there are no immediate travel plans, the current driver’s license remains valid for driving. Likewise, the TSA has listed acceptable identifications for airport checkpoints, including passports, passport cards and Global Entry cards.



Before visiting the DMV, ensure you have the correct paperwork. Many DMV offices are accepting appointments. Married women applying for a REAL ID will likely need a certified copy of their marriage certificate to prove a legal name change. Additionally, a birth certificate or passport is typically required for primary proof of identity. Some states may also require certified copies of previous marriage certificates if the name has changed multiple times.



Aside from airports, REAL IDs will also be required at certain federal facilities and nuclear power plants, according to DHS.

DHS notes that the law was passed in 2005 as a result of 9/11, and many states have already enacted it, so it probably won't be that disruptive to most.

It is also full of disclaimers about this being a national ID card or database of all people.

But is that really such a bad thing? Most countries do have national identification cards so it's not as though this is particularly Orwellian.

And actually, it does look like a necessary need for verifying people, because state drivers license systems are so corrupted with the issuance of these licenses to illegal immigrants, that as ID, it's largely meaningless in some states, and reasonably intact in others.

Why Noem chose to get this completed after all her predecessors ignored it may be simply that she gets things done.

But it also may be setting the stage for finding ways to eliminate voter fraud by illegal immigrants and assorted scammers. Use this as a basis for voting and it can only improve the troubled and fraud-filled voter databases that fill blue state voter rolls.

I have a natural aversion to this sort of seemingly intrusive verification of names and federalization of data. But so much scamming has been going on in the state systems that they are untrustworthy in many places. Maybe this is the base move for creating a national voting ID to end fraud in elections.

If so, I am all for this, or at least willing to go along, even with the inconvenience and potential for abuse. I could change my mind as more information comes out, but for now, maybe it should be tried.

