Protecting America’s rich Christian heritage

Without question, our Founding Fathers anchored this country in Christian principles. The Declaration of Independence asserts we are “endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable Rights,” while our National Motto, “In God We Trust,” and the Pledge of Allegiance unite us as “One Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” These are not mere phrases; they form the bedrock of a nation that, through its faith, has lifted the world from poverty and built the most prosperous and morally upright society in all human history, a testament to America’s unmistakably Biblical roots.

This faith fueled innovations like the abolition of slavery and the spread of democracy, shaping a world aligned with Biblical justice. George Washington declared, “It is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor,” while John Adams added, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” This conviction birthed our first freedom, religious liberty, enshrined in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Yet now, this sacred inheritance teeters on the brink of collapse.

In 1976, 91% of Americans identified as Christian, per Gallup, reflecting our unity under God. By the early 1990s, over 90% still did, but by 2020, that figure dropped to 64%, according to Pew Research Center, with church membership falling below 50% for the first time in 2021. In 1937, 73% of Americans were church members, a level sustained near 70% until 1999; today, only 47% maintain that connection, and weekly church attendance among Christians has declined from 42% two decades ago to 30%.

This erosion isn’t accidental -- it’s the result of a deliberate secular assault. The secular Left has sought to diminish, shame, and silence our Christian identity out of fear of its power, promoting values like “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” that defy Scripture. Their influence pervades legacy media, children’s books, TV shows, streaming services, and corporate America, relentlessly pushing a secular agenda that ignores Christian faith. This is evident in their ceaseless celebrations -- “Pride Month” in June, “Bisexual Health Awareness Month” in March, “International Asexuality Day” in April, “Lesbian Visibility Day” in April, “LGBTQ History Month” in October, and more.

This relentless bombardment is most evident in politics, where an obsession with personal identity and self-centered desires overshadows all else. During President Joe Biden’s administration, rainbow flags flew over embassies, military bases, and the White House, amplifying this agenda and intimidating Christians into submission.

President Trump is reversing these policies, and for that we are grateful, but this spiritual war persists. This battle pits those who cherish our Judeo-Christian roots against those who would replace them with hollow secularism or worse. The 2023-24 Pew Research Center Religious Landscape Study indicates the decline in U.S. Christian identification has slowed, with Protestant and Catholic shares holding steady, a sign of progress, but the pressure to mute people of faith remains strong. Stability alone won’t reclaim our nation’s soul -- that’s why Christians and Christian legislators must rise up.

The secular Left may trumpet their causes, but Christians must rise with equal resolve. April, encompassing Holy Week, Passover, and Easter, is the perfect moment to proclaim our faith boldly -- by sharing the Gospel, becoming more active in the public square, speaking out against the secular Left, and celebrating the rich Chrisitan heritage of our nation. This decline isn’t inevitable: 70% of Americans still identify as Christian, per Public Religion Research Institute’s 2020 Census of American Religion, a majority voice if we harness it. Just as Washington and Adams envisioned a nation under God, Christians must now act to ensure our vision endures.

Christian legislators must lead by reflecting a heritage every president from Washington to Trump has acknowledged and we must preserve this tradition to safeguard America’s soul. This is our rallying cry: America was forged as a Christian nation, and with God’s strength, Christians must fight to preserve the precious principles that are the foundation of the freedom and liberty we enjoy.

