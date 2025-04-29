Oh no, Canada!

Woe is Canada.

With the election of liberal globalist Mark Carney, Canadians have effectively finished themselves off.

Apparently, the past decade of economic disaster and despair—courtesy of the self-same Liberal Party-- was not enough for our friends in the Great White North.

Winnipeg Sun columnist Kevin Klein recently noted that there is substantial evidence the Carney Liberal Party is strongly considering implementing a home equity tax on Canadians’ primary residences (on top of all the other taxes Canucks pay) as a colossal cash cow to bring down the massive national debt that their own profligate spending created.

As if that’s not bad enough, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre recently urged Canadians to read what he termed a “jaw-dropping” federal report that warns Canada could soon be headed for large-scale economic and social collapse.

The Liberal government’s own Privy Council report, titled Future Lives: Social Mobility In Question, admits that one “plausible” scenario is that home ownership may become utterly unaffordable for the vast majority of Canadians as soon as 2040, and that “more people may struggle to afford rent, bills or groceries” which could subsequently cause workers to leave the country.

Where would they go? Perhaps the U.S.?

Sounds bad, eh?

Not to worry, the report states that “People may start to hunt, fish and forage on public lands.” If a significant percentage of a nation’s population has to “forage” on public lands to survive, that nation is not a viable member of the world community. No matter how much it may wish to be one.

And newly minted Prime Minister Mark Carney is nothing if not a globalist. He champions “values” such as open borders, LGBTQ “rights,” gender surgery and hormones for children, and the net zero deindustrialization of his own country, all of which he touts as “Canadian values.”

Canada simply doesn’t have the cojones to defend itself against China, which has placed enormous tariffs on a number of Canadian products, but has pathetically embarked on an “elbows up” campaign against its friendly neighbor and long-time benefactor, the United States.

Canada is messed up.

And it just messed up again, by electing Carney. Canadians have historically been known as “nice,” “polite,” and, well, docile. That they chose to re-elect the same party that has eroded their freedoms, devastated their economy, sold them down the river, taken its marching orders from China, and treated immigrants better than themselves is tragic but ultimately unsurprising.

That they have ignored all this but decided to now take umbrage at the best friend and protector they have ever — and will ever — have is revolting. If Canadians are suddenly so repulsed by all things American, why was their election almost entirely about President Trump?

Canada has no (viable) party that values the lives of the unborn or of the aged and infirm. Unfettered abortion and expanded euthanasia are the order of the day and somehow considered enlightened. It is no coincidence that this has coincided with the “Liberal” Party’s reign.

There is no turning back now. Canadians have euthanized themselves and their country, though they may be too ignorant to realize this. Until later.

Image: Grok, AI-generated image