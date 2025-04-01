Nina 'Scary Poppins' Jankowicz's ex-NGO partner makes clear 'bankrupting Tesla' is his most important accomplishment

So what might censorship queen Nina Jankowicz, and her NGO co-founder, Carlos Alvarez-Aranyos, be up to these days?

Jankowicz apparently still runs an anti-disinformation (read: censorship of conservatives) organization of no known donors. And the charming man she partnered with in this stupid venture until a few months ago?

He's claiming credit for the hate-Tesla protests, which have corresponded to firebombings, car-keyings, gunfire, vandalism, and driver harassment against Tesla dealerships, charging stations, and actual owners of the electrical vehicles.

Here's Carlos in action:

Carlos Alvarez-Aranyos said that he is one of the people who started the effort to bankrupt Tesla. He worked for the Dept of Defense under Obama and for one of the lawfare nonprofits Protect Democracy.



Carlos Alvarez-Aranyos comes from a wealthy and prominent family in the… pic.twitter.com/IAuUhWj0Sa — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) March 30, 2025

He clearly tells his adoring lefty mob, "so please do everything you can to bankrupt Tesla," before abruptly making a disclaimer about violence.

In other words, he's made it his life mission to destroy an American company whose most famous investor, the one who made it profitable, and who now holds a mere 12% of the shares, will go bankrupt. Maybe that's because he's such a loser.

Sure, he claims he's all for peaceful protests, not violent ones. He claims credit for 'bankrupting' the company as his most important life mission now. He adds that he's doing this to put on his resume "so I can get a job when this thing is over," which kind of suggests he doesn't have one and can't get one.

Like the NewsGuard censors, the rich financier's junior once made a tidy pile from Pentagon contracts. He also worked for something called "Protect Democracy" dedicated to defending recent fraudy elections, particularly the one that brought us senile Joe Biden, as well as keeping the system rigged as it was. That group has a long, long, list of names of their staff, looking as though they put half the swamp on their payroll, including neverTrumper Amanda Carpenter.

Jankowicz also made money in government contracts -- via the National Democratic Institute, for one, before being named the Department of Homeland Security's executive director of its so-called "Disinformation Governance Board," an idea so bad even Joe Biden had to discontinue it.

It was a swamper's life for both, but once the contracts dried up, they started an NGO together, ironically called "American Sunlight Project," dedicated to stopping "disinformation," which in plainspeak, means censoring conservatives for profit. Their website vows to "increase the cost" of disinformation, meaning, they intend to destroy media outlets they don't agree with. Their advisors include Reed Galen of the scandal-plagued Lincoln Project, and Benjamin Wittes, a Steele dossier participant and Brookings Institute colleague of Trump impeachment plotter Fiona Hill, who co-authored a negative book about Vlad Putin with Clifton Chadwick. The New York Times said they raised a million bucks. They wouldn't say who their donors were, not even to the friendly Timesmen:

The American Sunlight Project has been established as a nonprofit under the section of the Internal Revenue Code that allows it greater leeway to lobby than tax-exempt charities known as 501(c)(3)s. It also does not have to disclose its donors, which Ms. Jankowicz declined to do, though she said the project had initial commitments of $1 million in donations.

It was bouncing from one hate-Trump cause to another, particularly the coercive kinds, until for some reason he made a "transition" out of the Sunlight Project, as he noted on LinkedIn:

Based on his statements in the video above, he doesn't seem to have gotten a new job, not having much of any skills anyone would like to pay for, maybe not even Scary Poppins, whose song can be heard and viewed here.

Now he's out to bankrupt Tesla, and argubly is inciting violence.

Carlos should be on a watch list. https://t.co/UBwZzm3PIw — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) March 30, 2025

Since he's a discarded leftist "intellectual" of no known employability, he's now trying to tear down those who aren't the failure he is. Eric Hoffer used to write about these miserable characters, fanatics of no use to anyone, who turn to radical pursuits in their rage and personal frustration.

What's amazing is how close they are to each other -- hideous characters like Jankowicz, the Lincoln Project guy, the impeachment wrecking crew and others, all living to destroy the works of others and shut down free speech. With government funds drying up now, it's bound to be bad times for them with no other game for them on the horizon. So now they're taking to increasingly destructive pursuits, wrecking others' work instead of building their own.

It's bound to get worse as DOGE shuts more government hog wallows down and the leftists within turn to rage as their response. This is a truly disgusting crowd attacking Tesla now, and the sooner it is exposed in all its nodes and networks, the better.

Image: Screen shot from YouTube video