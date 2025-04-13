More cowbell: While insane leftists keep screaming, DOGE finds more outrageous spending

We’re now seeing what looks like the gasps of a dying ideology.

Like clockwork, the left has decided to turn out its faithful fascist minions to project its collectivist ideology on the pro-freedom right. They run around with signs proclaiming that President Trump and his DOGE chief, Elon Musk, are 'fascists,' but it doesn't make any sense. Fascism is economically and practically defined as socialism with a capitalist veneer, a public/private partnership where industry is privately owned but government-controlled.

That’s hardly the economic freedom advocated by Trump or Musk by any stretch of the imagination. In reality, that describes them.

But they keep spewing, kvetching, and protesting, clinging to their claims that Trump and Musk are Nazis, because they have nothing else to offer voters.

As AT contributor Robert Weissberg noted recently, the current Democrat party suffers from the March of Dimes phenomenon. They practically have no reason for existence.

So as they protest now, they are effectively calling for government waste and inefficiency.

They are scheduled to be out in the streets of every far-left bastion next weekend.

The left has a fever. And their only prescription is more cowbell.

It brings to mind the famous Saturday Night Live skit, back in the days when it was actually a comedy show.



Nothing epitomizes the left these days more than a nonsensical inclusion of cowbells into the mix, given that this has evolved to become a meme and an expression used to indicate that something needs more excitement or energy. It falls right in line with the fact that they have nothing concrete to complain about, so they have to resort to the desperate move of projecting ‘fascism’ or ‘national socialism’ on the pro-freedom right.

As the far left continues to protest that we’re shrinking and limiting the government – the complete opposite of the ideologies of communism and fascism, the DOGE team continues to find outrageous spending with examples such as this:

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said Thursday that millions of dollars in unemployment claims have gone to “fake people” who aren’t even born yet — some not even in this century. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer presented the findings to President Trump at a Thursday afternoon cabinet meeting, saying “we’re working with our [inspectors general] … [to] return those dollars to the Treasury.” DOGE claimed an initial review found that since 2020, 9,700 people whose birth dates aren’t for another 15 years have claimed $69 million in benefits, which are administered by state governments.

This rooting out of government waste is essentially what the far left opposes, but they can’t be honest about it, so all they can do is incessantly kvetch and complain hoping that no one notices. As the Babylon Bee put it so humorously – as they always do – the Protesters Demand Government Waste.

The funny thing about these pre-planned protests is that they have no central theme, no central cause to rally around. They are simply screaming in a mythical opposition to ‘fascism’ and ‘national socialism’ because they have nothing else. Those two collectivist ideologies are leftist and would advocate the expansion of governmental power, not its limitation, so their screams make no sense.

Watch the news coverage and videos of their mass temper tantrums, and take a look at the signs they’re carrying – there is certainly a ‘diversity’ in them for sure – but that’s not a good thing. They are simply complaining to complain, kvetching on the scale of a crowd without having one central theme or reason for opposition. The sure sign of a dying ideology that no longer serves any purpose.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.



