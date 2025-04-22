Minnesota state bureaucrat charged with vandalizing Teslas to the tune of $20,000 is let off scot-free

Who says crime doesn't pay in Tim Walz's wokester Minnesota?

Get a load of who isn't paying, according to the New York Post:

A progressive district attorney has declined to charge the state employee in Tim Walz-led Minnesota who was allegedly caught causing $20,000 damage by vandalizing half a dozen Teslas — a decision the local police chief ripped as the latest betrayal of victims. The suspected vandal, 33-year-old Minnesota government employee Dylan Bryan Adams, was allegedly spotted keying the vehicles and stripping their paint off while out walking his dog around the city. Despite what police believe to be evidence of Adams committing felonies, Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty will seek diversion rather than criminal charges. “This is an approach taken in many property crime cases and helps to ensure the individual keeps their job and can pay restitution, as well as reducing the likelihood of repeat offenses,” the attorney’s office said in a statement, CBS News reported.

Which is pretty outrageous. Adams vandalized Tesla after Tesla, at least six of them, for the cameras, doing more than $20,000 in damage to those cars all for political reasons. Each one of those attacks was felony vandalism, meaning, he could have faced years in prison. And the Black Lives Matter crowd can finally have the moral high ground to argue that since he's white and got off this easy, all crimes of vandalism to this degree should be so handdled.

But instead of address that, the fork-tongued district attorney put this claptrap out instead:

Our main priorities are to secure restitution for the victims and hold Mr. Adams accountable. As a result, we will file for pre-charge diversion to best facilitate both of those goals. This is an approach taken in many property crime cases and helps to ensure the individual keeps their job and can pay restitution, as well as reducing the likelihood of repeat offenses. Criminal prosecution remains a possibility should unlawful behavior continue.

So he gets another go at it and so long as he stays uncaught, well, he does what he does. No jailtime for him.

And in this case, the message sent to everyone else is that as long as a thug repays, he can vandalize as many cars as he likes. There isn't any actual punishment.

He probably won't pay in any case -- he can always hold a fundraiser and watch the leftist dollars for restitition roll right in because it's all about leftist politics.

Meanwhile, the cops, who "poured their hearts into" this investigation were understandably outraged. Why put that kind of effort into catching these dirtbags when the result is absolutely no consequences for the perpetrator?

And the people with the vandalism bills? They will probably have to wait a while for this creep to pay his lawyers first before they see a dime of restitution, if ever.

Not surprisingly, the district attorney is Soros-backed.

According to Elizabeth Stauffer of Legal Insurrection:

Adam’s deliverance comes as no surprise for two reasons. First, Soros-backed Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty, 59, has developed a reputation for leniency – at least for those with the right political affiliations. Even Minnesota’s progressive Attorney General, Keith Ellison, reportedly clashed with Moriarty over her soft-on-crime approach during her first year in office, according to the New York Post.

The other reason, she noted, was Walz's politics:

Second, just days before Adams went on his vandalism spree, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz publicly vilified Elon Musk during a town hall in Youngstown, Ohio. He said, “It’s okay in America to be successful, we should celebrate that. My beef is once you get successful, don’t be a greedy b**tard and not pay your taxes. What we should demonize is people like Elon Musk.” Not long before that, Walz openly cheered the decline in Tesla’s stock price, making his disdain for the company and its CEO abundantly clear.

So no wonder Adams felt comfortable being political in his acts, as well as his actual job.

I looked up his job title with the Minnesota state employee directory and found that one Dylan Bryan Adams who holds the job title of "Human Services Program Consultant," (Job Code 003322) which pays between $67,087 and $99,043 a year, depending on how many years they've had him on payroll; in his case, about eight years. He's represented by public employee union MAPE as part of "Bargaining Unit 214" which permits optional union membership. It would be interesting to know if he is a member and whether they put him up to this.

According to the State of Minnesota, a "Human Services Program Consultant," does lots of coordinating for legislative compliance, blah, blah and all that, but buried in his job description, he also spends time ... developing, (read: writing) legislation.

Here's the state's job description, emphasis added:

KIND OF WORK Senior professional policy, legislative, service delivery or compliance work in administering human services programs. NATURE AND PURPOSE Under administrative direction, an employee in this class is responsible for coordinating all legislative, policy, service delivery, or compliance activities for a human services program, which may include monetary, health care, management analysis or non-monetary service programs. This combines highly complex program and administrative duties in statewide planning, implementation and assessment of performance across multiple programs. Employees function with responsibility across program and agency lines or encompassing the operation of multiple program activities. Problem solving is directed to issues of policy and legislative development, application and modification within overall human services programs and delivery systems. Responsibility includes the establishment of goals and objectives, development of policy strategies, and representing agency views and policies with external clients or colleagues. The employee has extensive freedom to act in introducing and maintaining services. DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS This classification differs from the Human Services Program Rep 2 in that the Consultant scope of responsibilities extends across administrations and occasionally across agency lines with authority to develop legislation, policy, delivery systems and to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The Human Services Program Consultant provides technical consultation on legislative and compliance issues to employees in the Human Services Rep 2 class. The Human Services Rep 2 positions typically are focused on a single program area, whereas the Consultant affect all program areas. In addition, the Rep 2 focuses on an individual aspect of federal compliance or policy, whereas, the Human Services Consultant is responsible for coordination of all compliance or legislative activities.

Should that guy who can't even control himself when he sees a privately owned Tesla vehicle really be out there writing or "developing" some parts of legislation?

After victimizing the public he supposedly "serves" as a state employee, should he really be on the job at all?

He seems unclear on the concept of "serving" the public.

One wonders if he actually "served" some of these Tesla victims as a haughty well-paid bureaucrat one minute and then turned around and keyed their cars?

And one wonders if legislators or political leaders in Walz's office, who depend on him to "develop" legislation had an interest in keeping his wokester hide on the job, as if they couldn't lose him?

The dispatch of his case was a travesty of justice, a slap on the wrist comparable to asking an armed bank robber to return the money to the bank that he stole and he would be good.

It's not going to solve the problem out there of vandalism on private cars for political reasons. But then, based on this decision it seems to be what the Minnesota powers that be actually want.

Image: Screen shot from TrueAngle News video, via YouTube