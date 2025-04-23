Media hypocrisy: Hegseth must go because he’ll get us all killed

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

The media’s grotesque hypocrisy is on full display, with the campaign calling for the firing and replacement of Defense secretary Pete Hegseth receiving a renewed burst of vigor.

The Times Union published a new essay today from the paper’s editorial board, starting with an “I told you so” message, before launching into their tirade. When speaking on the Signal mishap, Times Union staff wrote this:

To be clear: It is only a matter of time before this kind of stupidity either gets someone killed — such as a pilot whose location has been exposed due to a lack of operational security — or results in even more sweeping embarrassment for the United States.

First of all, nothing was more embarrassing than Joe Biden representing America on the global stage. And not even a Joe Biden in his “prime” (still a liar and an idiot), but a geriatric Joe Biden—dumb, dishonest, and senile. He couldn’t speak without mumbling, sniffed and fondled children while on camera, made inappropriate comments about youngsters while on camera, constantly fell to the ground like the decrepit and decaying corpse he is, and was undeniably, a corrupt and scandal-ridden traitor.

But strangely, I never heard this same media calling for the termination and replacement of Lloyd Austin, even when his blatant stupidity actually got our soldiers killed. Tower 22? The chaotic surrender of Kabul to the Taliban? What’s worse, is that there’s no doubt Austin’s actions while in office will continue to get American soldiers killed—billions of dollars of U.S. weaponry are in enemy hands because Biden and Austin left it behind.

Clearly, this is not organic outrage, but calculated and manufactured “journalistic” accountability.

Let’s also not forget about the time that Austin took off work without even letting his staff know he was gone. By the grace of God, nothing happened during the time that the United States of America was utterly without military leadership… but it could have. Then he would have had the blood of soldiers and civilians on his hands.

To be clear, I’m not a fan of Hegseth (see here and here for why)—though I doubt a replacement will be any better—but the point is, the Democrat media has absolutely no room to point the finger, when they were utterly silent as American soldiers did die because of bad leadership, no future events that have not happened needed to bolster the case.

Image: Public domain.