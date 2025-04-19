Mahmoud Khalil, a spokesman for an organization advocating killing Jews, likens himself to an Auschwitz victim

It takes a special kind of evil openly advocates for organizations demanding Jewish blood to claim our government is acting like the Nazis and compare himself to a Jew in Auschwitz. Mahmoud Khalil is just that evil, as is the Washington Post, which hosted that vile comparison.

You need to know who Khalil is to appreciate how despicable he and the Washington Post are:

In the 1830s, Khalil’s grandparents moved to Tiberias, then an Ottoman colony, and they remained there when the British took over. They fled, however, in 1948, when the Jews recovered their nation from the British Empire, the last in a long line of colonial powers that had occupied their nation for so long.

Eventually, Khalil was born in Syria to parents who had never set foot in Israel, but who nevertheless claimed a “Palestinian” identity that didn’t exist until Arafat and the Soviets came up with it in the 1960s. When Syria had a civil war, his family fled to Lebanon. Through it all, despite their “Palestinian” identity, they were actually Algerian citizens, as is Khalil. (Think of them as “trans-Palestinians,” an identity as fake as that of a so-called “trans woman.”)

YouTube screen grab (cropped).

In 2022, Khalil came to the U.S. on a student visa. On October 7, 2023, Hamas, aided by thousands of those trans-Palestinians resident in Gaza, brutally slaughtered over 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped over 200 more. Hamas’s openly expressed goal is the annihilation of Israel and its residents. Israel responded as any nation must to such an attack (and in a way consistent with international law) by waging war against Hamas.

Soon after the war began, media sympathetic to Khalil’s position have consistently and admiringly asserted that he represented Columbia University Apartheid Divest (“CUAD”) in dealings with Columbia University. In other words, he was CUAD’s spokesman.

CUAD is open about its goals, which align with Hamas’s. They want the violent overthrow of the United States and the destruction of Israel, the world’s only Jewish nation. Put another way, they advocate for terrorism on a domestic and internal scale, with Jews at the center.

Not coincidentally, that’s also what the Nazis wanted. So, given Khalil’s connection with CUAD, you can easily liken Khalil to a Nazi, right down to the genocide bit.

Under 8 US.C. §1182, the appropriate remedy for a non-citizen who serves as a spokesman for an organization that advocates terrorism. Accordingly, the Trump administration took steps to remove Khalil, only to have Democrats—elected officials, media figures, and judges—agitate to keep him in America. They, like Khalil, support what the Nazis stood for: World domination and Jewish genocide.

The Democrats would never admit that, of course. Instead, they understand that the worst insult you can level at a person is to say that he’s Hitler and at an institution is to say that it’s like the Nazis. Nazis are a metaphor for “very bad.”

So it is that the Washington Post opened its opinion page to Mahmoud Khalil, so that he could write an opinion piece in which he likened his stay in an ICE facility, with scores of attorneys working on his behalf and tens of thousands of supporters around the world, to being a victim of...the Nazis.

According to the essay, Khalil is awaiting his various due process proceedings in a Jena, Louisiana, ICE facility. He admits that he has had court appearances, complete with lawyers representing him, receives correspondence from supporters, and has access to a law library.

What he doesn’t admit but we know is true is that he has adequate food and medical care. Also, if/when he loses the case, he won’t be imprisoned, tortured, or executed. Instead, Khalil, a non-citizen, will be escorted from the U.S. to return to a Muslim country that aligns with his values.

It’s in this setting that Khalil claims to be reading Viktor Frankl’s Man’s Search For Meaning. And again, a little context is necessary.

Frankl had a slightly different experience than that which Khalil describes. Frankl and his family were Austrian citizens when the Nazis took over. In 1942, they were sent to Theresienstadt. There, Frankl’s father died from starvation. In 1944, the surviving family members were sent to Auschwitz, where his mother and brother were gassed.

Around 1.1 million people died in Auschwitz, of whom 1 million were Jews. Most were immediately gassed, but the remainder were worked, starved, and tortured to death. None had court hearings, lawyers, law libraries, sufficient food, correspondence from supporters, or any other amenities.

Eventually, Frankl and his young wife ended up in Bergen-Belsen. Although Bergen-Belsen didn’t have a gas chamber, the “living conditions” (if one could call them that) were actually worse than Auschwitz, because it had no organizing principle: no rudimentary sanitation, no food distribution, nothing. It was as close as humans could get to Hell. Frankl’s wife died there, as did around 50,000 others, including Anne Frank.

It was after that experience that Frankl, desperately trying to make sense of what had happened to him, wrote his famous book, Man’s Search For Meaning. In it, he describes his experiences in Nazi concentration camps, and tries to figure out what helped those who escaped the gas chambers to survive.

Despite some significant differences in status, having read Frankl’s book, Khalil sees himself:

I pick up my copy of Viktor Frankl’s “Man’s Search for Meaning.” I feel ashamed to compare my conditions in ICE detention with Nazi concentration camps, yet, some aspects of Frankl’s experience resonate: not knowing what fate awaits me; seeing resignation and defeat in my fellow detainees.

This is beyond disgusting. A man who allies himself with and speaks for genocidal Jew haters, who has a clean, if not particularly comfortable venue, sufficient food, no forced labor, access to lawyers and libraries, a national publication anxious to publish his word, and multiple court hearings, and who, at worst, will be removed to a country sharing his values, claims that he is a victim of the new Nazis—America.

Khalil, his ghost writers, and the Washington Post are so morally repugnant that anything I write is inadequate to make that point. The Democrat party is sick. I sincerely hope that Donald Trump’s choking off its taxpayer money supply, deporting its foot soldiers (whether because they came illegally or violated the terms of being guests in America), and driving it to cling to criminals and sexual deviants, eviscerates the party as a social and political power.