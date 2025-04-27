Maduro defends his TdA torturers

If anything out there proves that President Trump was justified to invoke the Alien Enemies Act to repatriate criminal illegal aliens from certain countries, take a look at the defense Venezuela's dictator, Nicolas Maduro, is making of his country's torturers.

According to Fox News:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is firing back after it says the Venezuelan government spread false information that the Trump administration was separating children from parents who are members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang (TdA). A spokesperson for DHS shared a news release that said, despite the Venezuelan government claiming the U.S. "kidnapped" a child, "the truth is DHS took action because both her parents are part of Tren De Aragua." The child in question's father, Maiker Espinoza-Escalona, is a lieutenant of Tren De Aragua who oversees homicides, drug sales, kidnappings, extortion, sex trafficking and operates a torture house, the agency said.

The beast ran a "torture house," same as the Venezuelan state (and the Cuban state) does, and his wife was playing Giselle Maxwell:

DHS added that, in addition to the father, the child’s mother, Yorely Escarleth Bernal Inciarte, oversees the recruitment of young women for drug smuggling and prostitution.

The pair were made for each other, which is why they found each other and had a child, but the Department of Homeland Security removed the child from their custody simply for safety reasons, same as they would of any unfit parent.

But Maduro stepped in, and launched the ridiculous claim that the pair had their child 'kidnapped.'

The torture house doesn't bother him, just the 'family separation.'

If he had a decent bone in his body, he wouldn't want that kid or any kid raised by torturers.

But in stating his protests, he unwittingly lets out that thinks kids should grow up with torturer parents.

Or that he's O.K. with torturers coming in from the deportation flights

And maybe that's because torture is the state practice of Venezuela, too.

And with Tren de Aragua filled with torture-house enthusiasts, maybe they're just a little too close to the Venezuelan government.

As facts roll out, it's more than likely that they are the state torturers of Venezuela, some of whom were dispatched to the U.S. to take the torture-house activity on the road.

That pretty well justifies President Trump invoking the Alien Enemy Act.

Maduro stepped in it when he sought to play the narrative game around migrants, and the Trump administration called them out. They were in for a surprise.

Image: Picryl, via Wikipedia // public domain