Look at all the benefits of socialism!

Leftists base a lot of their sales pitch for tyranny on emotional appeals that are long on feelings and short on facts. Their 2,000-year-old “new” ideas sound good to those who are — shall we say — somewhat naïve in their thinking. Somehow, for the first time in human history, a leftist like AOC has stepped forward with the “brilliant” plan of simply making everything “fair” by “spreading the wealth around.” For some astounding reason, some must that no one has ever thought of this before and that all we have to do is put it into place, and it will be a “worker’s paradise” and a utopia for all. That has to be the song and dance from the left, because no sane person would fall for the lie that “socialism has never really been tried before.”

But of course it has, with disastrous results every time. So how do you reach the terminally naïve, who ignore the entire history of mankind, and specifically the past four centuries that have seen collectivist schemes come and go with the same tired sales pitch every time? One way is a short video with host Franklin Camargo that sarcastically sends up the 21st-century socialism of Hugo Chávez in Venezuela, going through its wondrous “benefits”:

1. Socialism leads to a sharp reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Follow the lead of Venezuela if you want to “save the planet.” That used to be a big priority for the far left, as global cooling was an “existential threat.” But now they’re running around firebombing Teslas and threatening their owners, so we must have missed the memo that it’s no longer an issue.

Nevertheless, Venezuela used to be a leading oil and gas producer 25 years ago. Because of the wondrous “benefits” of socialism, Venezuela’s oil and gas industry barely functions, keeping those pesky greenhouse gas emissions at bay.

2. Socialism eliminates income inequality.

As we’ve seen elsewhere in every other socialist “Utopia,” the majority of the people are made equally poor, with the wealth redistributed to the leftist ruling class.

3. Socialism eliminates immigration problems.

What do you do when you have too many people who want to immigrate to your country? The answer is easy: You destroy the economy by implementing a collectivist ideology. When you are “successful” in doing so, no one wants to live there, and people start leaving. Problem solved.

4. Socialism provides an excellent incentive to lose weight.

They don’t call it the Maduro Diet for nothing. Perhaps it’s demeaning for people to have to wait in line all day to get basic staples or rummage through garbage to find something to eat, but for some reason, they never tout the fact that Venezuelans have lost 19 pounds on this infamous diet.

5. Socialism provides free health care.

But it’s not all doom and gloom! The people get “free” health care; they just have to wait a long time, and it’s substandard. But did we mention it’s “free”?

Yes, as the host mentions in the short video, there are all kinds of “benefits” to socialism — just don’t ask leftists that pesky question of whether it’s been done before, because Venezuela proves it, and they can’t have that.

As the host mentions, they have “free” college. Just don’t criticize the Great Leader, or you’ll get expelled. They also have very effective gun control, after the government confiscated all the guns from the people. They just don’t have any safe streets, so don’t ask anything about the crime rate or the colectivos. All with plenty of political continuity in having the same party in charge and only two presidents in the last quarter-century. All of that should sound wonderful to leftists, and all they have to do is give up their freedom and prosperity. The video could have also reported on the depopulation efforts that were always a “feature” of the USSR, NSDAP, and other national socialist regimes of the left, but for some reason, these are unmentioned by collectivists.

All of these “benefits” to humanity never seem to make the headlines. It’s almost as if the anti-liberty left is ashamed of them. But perhaps AOC, in her infinite wisdom, will see their “value” and feature them in her campaign appearances. We can only hope. It would definitely be good for a laugh or two.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pxhere.