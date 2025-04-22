Letitia James: it's either/or

In Letitia James: karma is a b***h, I noted several instances where New York’s Attorney General appears to have committed the same sorts of crimes she made up to pursue Donald Trump:

For over two decades, Letitia James repeatedly claimed her Brooklyn apartment building was a four-unit property on mortgage applications—despite official records proving it had five. This may seem a minor discrepancy, but misrepresenting the unit count enabled her to secure more favorable loans, including a 2011 Home Affordable Modification Program(HAMP) loan that saved her tens of thousands of dollars annually.

Graphic: Truth Social Screenshot

James also bought a home in Virginia with a relative, swearing she intended it would be her primary residence even as she seems to have lived exclusively in NYC while serving as New York’s AG. NY state law requires public officials to live in New York, so if she lived in Virginia—she apparently didn’t—she arguably had no authority to prosecute Trump.

James has been referred to the DOJ for prosecution for mortgage fraud and perhaps other crimes. In the meantime, Project Veritas has been investigating James, who won her AG position on the promise to prosecute Trump for unspecified crimes.

They found multiple mortgage and other legal documents that appear to confirm Jame’s fraudulent assertion that a five-unit apartment building was only four units. They also found another document where James claimed her father was her husband in a bid to save money on a mortgage:

Graphic: NY State document via Project Veritas. Public Domain.

Project Veritas also interviewed one of James’ Brooklyn neighbors who confirmed James NYC residency:

Graphic: X Screenshot

This week, the Trump administration referred New York Attorney General Leticia James to the DOJ for alleged mortgage fraud. FHFA Director Bill Pulte accused James of falsely presenting her Brooklyn property as a four-family unit to obtain “a conforming loan through Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac Form 3033,” which is exclusively available for buildings with four or fewer units. “Conforming loans, backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, offer advantageous rates and terms compared to traditional private market mortgages, specifically to support lower- and middle-income borrowers,” Pulte explained. Pulte noted that properties with more than four units are classified as multifamily, requiring a larger down payment and higher interest rate terms. Documents submitted to Project Veritas confirm Leticia James' apparent misclassification of her Brooklyn property at 296 Lafayette Avenue, revealing discrepancies across multiple mortgages and work orders.

As one might expect, James is denying the allegations, with the more than willing help of the Democrat media:

New York Attorney General Letitia James has said accusations she committed mortgage fraud are a "baseless retaliation" in response to her involvement in legal proceedings against Donald Trump.

It’s unlikely James will face any state charges in New York, and it’s equally unknown whether there are statute of limitation issues with federal charges. However, James and the NY State legislature rigged the law to get around statues of limitations in Trump’s case, so turnabout may be fair play for James.

The primary difference between James’ persecution of Trump and a potential federal prosecution of James is proving her alleged crimes will be cut and dried. Either she repeatedly claimed a five-unit property was only four units or she didn’t. Either she claimed her father was her husband or she didn’t. Either she lied about living in Virginia while really living in NYC or she didn’t. No rigged laws, judges or juries will be necessary.

Speaking to Spectrum News about the investigation into her, James said: "It is nothing more than a headline, nothing more than, again, retaliation against all of the actions that I have taken successfully against Donald Trump." James also said she was not contacted in advance before a letter was sent by FHFA director William J. Pulte to Bondi and Blanche alleging she had submitted falsified documents to help get a mortgage.

That’s a poor attempt at distraction and counter charging. Nothing compels law enforcement to give potential criminals advance notice of charges. One would think a state attorney general would know that sort of thing.

The media and Dems—I know: one in the same—will continue to support James with lies, omissions and evasions. If she is prosecuted, they’ll claim James is being unfairly, politically prosecuted, a charge they never raised when James was elected on a promise to get Trump and while she persecuted him. Even if it is proved beyond a reasonable doubt she did what is alleged and what official documents appear to confirm, they’ll never cease to portray her as a victim, and of course they’ll play the race card ala Fani Willis, who continues to claim her self-made problems exist only because she’s a powerful, black woman.

Justice may be coming for Letitia James, and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving powerful, black woman.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.