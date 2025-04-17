Kilmar Abrego Garcia: The hand of Soros in the left's lionization of this illegal?

A first-pass run at the life and times of the left's latest version of George Floyd, repatriated illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, flown to his native El Salvador and imprisoned as an MS-13 gang member, leaves one marveling at how the radical left sure knows how to pick 'em.

After all, the guy is a composite of every detested stereotypes about migrants -- illegal border crosser, ignored his final deportation order, identified in police reports as an MS-13 gang member accepted by two judges, crazy high-speed driver endangering others, suspected human trafficker, (with a mysterious dropping of those charges by the Biden DoJ), multiple incident wife-beater whose wife told cops in a handwritten report that he kicked, punched, bruised, ripped the shirt and shorts off of, and sent her fleeing from their house; the wife taking an Uber to get away from him, writing that she was terrified to be around him. She also said she had documentary evidence of his brutality as well:

How do they pick such poster boys -- boost them up as noble worker-saints just minding their own business and rally the media to repeat the ridiculous narrative, until of course, it falls apart with the police records? After all, there actually were quite a few they could have chosen from to make their next George Floyd -- the Venezuelan gay "hairdresser," the soccer player who was said to have been beaten up by the Maduro regime, several others. How did they pick Abrego-Garcia for congressional delegations to San Salvador, extensive media coverage, and all that?

Well, by chance I came upon what suggests that this guy had a political side -- Abrego Garcia was a "member" (meaning, he paid $35 in annual dues) to a group called CASA de Maryland, which is out organizing rallies for him:

Here's their press release, second boldface added:

Beltsville, MD–Immigrant advocacy organization CASA released the following statement condemning the unlawful deportation of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia: “CASA is outraged that ICE deported CASA member Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia in violation of a court order and at grave personal danger. In 2019, a judge issued an order prohibiting the government from deporting Kilmar to El Salvador based on the risk of persecution Kilmar would confront if returned to El Salvador. That order still stands. Yet, in an act that they now refer to as an “administrative error”, ICE ignored that court order, and disappeared him into a notorious Salvadoran prison. Kilmar joined three planeloads of deportees; many of whom – like Kilmar – have never been charged with a crime.

Here's a rally they cosponsored with religious types, where one speaker compared the gang member's repatriation to his homeland to the crucifixion of Christ.

From that press release:

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Faith leaders, CASA, and immigrant rights advocates held an interfaith vigil outside of the White House as Salvadoran President Bukele met with President Trump to demand the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States. At every step of the judicial process, the Trump Administration has blatantly violated court orders not only violating Abrego Garcia’s rights but also setting a dangerous precedent for how far the executive branch is willing to go in ignoring judicial oversight. In response, faith leaders came together to call on the president to end this unlawful, immoral inaction. Reverend Michael Vanacore, who spoke at the vigil compared Kilmar’s unjust arrest to the arrest of Jesus. “One of the most important things to remember about Jesus’ passion is his innocence. Jesus was an innocent man who was unjustly arrested, tried, convicted, and crucified. He was innocent of every single one of the charges laid against him, just like Kilmar”. “To Kilmar’s family, I want to let you know that no matter where he is in the world, he is still a resident of Prince George’s County,” said State Attorney for Prince George’s County, Aisha Braveboy, “I care about him, his family, and his children who go to our schools. They are being raised in our communities and he should be there as their father, ensuring that they have the best of everything”.

CASA de Maryland is a small, well-funded illegal-alien promotion group with a budget of $500,000 whose website says it gets about half its money from the government, and the other half from big leftwing foundations. Recently, they said they got $1 million in funding from the Chan-Zuckerberg Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation. Their annual report is here.

The membership group focuses on legal aid for illegals to fight deportation, getting union jobs for illegals (at American workers' expense), tax preparation services (undoubtedly to assist illegals in claiming the earned income tax credit after not paying a dime into the system) and a disturbing focus on elections in swing states with an easy voter registration project for their "clients."

They have long been a Soros-funded group, via its Open Society Foundations and its local affiliates.

Here's an $80,000 grant OSF said it handed them back in 2009. They also did an event with political types here.

And they hand a lot of money out to CASA in Action, a sister organization of CASA de Maryland, whose political organizing activities are openly done. Here, OSI Baltimore said they got $140,000.

OSI Baltimore, which closed its operation in an apparent reorganization in 2023, handed out a farewell (or "tie-off") grant (much bigger than the earlier one) to its old friends at CASA de Maryland here:

CASA de Maryland: The foremost immigrant organization in the mid-Atlantic region and a national leader in supporting immigrant families and ensuring that all individuals have the core supports necessary for full participation in society. wearecasa.org $250,000 over three months to provide general support.

Which is nice money for an organization said to operate on just $500,000.

El Salvador's president, Nayyib Bukele, by the way, has mixed it up with Soros in the past, and has his number.

Open Society wrote this in 2020 on its Facebook account expressing amazement that Bukele would think that they dictate the priorities or the strategies of the NGOs they fund, or the implementation of their programs:

Nos sorprendieron las referencias del presidente”: Open Society Foundation Open Society Foundation emitió un comunicado tras declaraciones del presidente Nayib Bukele, durante la cadena nacional del pasado jueves. “Nos sorprendieron las referencias del Presidente Nayib Bukele al trabajo de Open Society Foundations en El Salvador en su conferencia de prensa del 24 de septiembre, 2020.”, dice el comunicado. Agrega: “Open Society Foundations no dicta ni las prioridades ni las estrategias de las organizaciones y no interfiere en la implementación de su trabajo”.

Which, in a way is true, in earlier research of this Soros group, I've repeatedly heard they never micromanaged their clients because they didn't need to -- they always pre-vetted them very closely before handing out the cash.

And suddenly we hear about Abrego Garcia, not one of the repatriated Venezuelans, who just happened to be a member of CASA de Maryland, and who just happened to be a Salvadoran held in Soros-loathing Bukele's most high-security prison, and an activist outrage and media frenzy goes into overdrive about an irrelevant mistake made on his repatriation form and leftist judges seek to criminalize the Trump administration officials.

Does this sound like a Soros operation? Well, a preliminary search suggests it was at least recognized as the perfect opportunity, given all the coincidences, the narrative-makings, the falling apart story about this guy being a noble migrant, and the general gaslighting. Sure, it may not be totally Soros (or his wokester son now running the operation) but just the fact that Abrego Garcia, a gang member, ended up with CASA, which is all about coddling criminals, union jobs, and above all, voting in elections, sure suggests some men behind the curtains, calling the shots.

The sooner sunlight is thrown on this strange specter of leftists picking and championing the worst of migrant 'heroes,' the better. Nobody can stand this kind of behind-the-scenes manipulation.

