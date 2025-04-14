Junk science at NOAA about to come to an end

I never thought that I would see the day when the junk science at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, came to an end. The Trump administration recently leaked news that it intends to eliminate the research arm of NOAA. I am not kidding when I say that I have been awaiting this moment for over thirty years.

NOAA researchers have been fomenting lies and distortions about climate from the moment they set foot in the place. At NOAA, they found an outlet to express the environmental radicalism that they absorbed in college classes and late-night bull sessions. The junk science that they cranked out has been used by mainstream media and cultural elites to perpetuate a panic about the weather and climate. It was a comical farce that they created, weaving tales about storms of biblical proportion due to a trace element in the atmosphere that happens to be the basis of all life.

The NOAA gig allowed researchers to show off their intellectual prowess and moral superiority, but it’s over now. Artsy communities like Asheville, where NOAA offices are located, will now have to contend with a flood of aspiring baristas as researchers try to find useful employment. As they stare wistfully out the window from behind the expresso maker at the faded lawn signs that read CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL, they can think back with nostalgia on a time when the nation took them seriously.

