JB wants to debate JD in 2028?

Who wants to be the 2028 Democrat nominee and face likely GOP candidate VP Vance? You say AOC, Senator Sanders, or Senator Booker. I'm sure that my fellow Texan Beto is thinking about it. He doesn't have a job now and another run for president may just be what he needs.

So your guess is as good as mine. 2028 is a long way off. However, let me put a name on the list: Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois. Over the weekend, the governor was talking:

If JB Pritzker runs for the Democratic presidential nomination, he will be betting his party’s best prospect is a political punch-throwing heavyset billionaire who inherited massive wealth. While that sounds like President Trump, the two-term Illinois governor would be wagering on himself. Pritzker, an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, has become one of the most-outspoken critics of Trump at a time Democrats are struggling to counter him. Wealth has long opened doors for Pritzker and there are signs he wants the next one to be into the Oval Office. The 60-year-old is visiting New Hampshire, traditional home of the nation’s first presidential primary, to speak April 27 at a party fundraiser about what he sees as Trump’s authoritarianism and to call Democrats to action. The trip is likely to boost speculation that Pritzker, among those vetted by Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign as a possible running mate, is interested in the 2028 nomination. “There is no doubt that he is going to run,” said Chicagoan Bill Daley, who served as President Bill Clinton’s commerce secretary and President Barack Obama’s chief of staff. “The real question is whether he runs for re-election first or just runs for president.”

Another governor from a state losing population who wants to run for President? I guess that's the way it goes. It must be in the DNC water.

Governor Pritzker has one big advantage in a presidential primary. He can literally buy it with all that money as an heir to the Hyatt fortune. Also, he is not afraid to go woke on Trump or call for people to demonstrate. He seems to have a criticism for every Trump policy.

Go for it, JB. We can't wait for you to debate JD.

