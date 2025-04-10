It's too late, George

There are a couple of big stories on the news. The first one is the stock market. The second one is that everyone is writing a book about former President Biden. We can call it "the new Gold Rush" -- how everyone wants to make a dollar telling us that the President was not doing well.

The latest testimony comes from George Stephanopoulos, of War Room fame and host of ABC 's This Week on Sunday morning. He is now telling us what he saw:

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos reportedly said his post-debate interview with former President Joe Biden was "heartbreaking up close." Chris Whipple's new book, titled "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History," which was released on Tuesday, recounted behind-the-scenes conflicts between members of the Democratic Party and the Biden administration over whether Biden needed to step out of the race after his disastrous debate with then-candidate Donald Trump on June 27. To "staunch the bleeding" of Democrats beginning to publicly call for replacing Biden on the ticket, Whipple wrote about how the White House accepted an interview with the "This Week" host on July 5 to reassure the public about the president’s candidacy. Whipple described Biden as "hoarse and semi-coherent" throughout the interview and said Stephanopoulos was equally disappointed. "Stephanopoulos questioned the president gently, like a grandson," Whipple wrote. "Afterward, when I asked the ABC anchor by email for his impressions, he replied: ‘Heartbreaking up close.’"

Heartbroken grandson, I guess? Maybe this is how the Special Counsel Robert Hur felt looking at Biden's documents problem.

Well, I can understand how a Democrat dressed up as a journalist could feel bad for his party's president going down in flames. It's a human feeling and I'll cut George a little slack.

Unfortunately, George did not do his viewers any good. He should have been more honest and admitted that he saw the unthinkable -- a president who should have resigned or been removed under Article 25.

So get ready for a lot of journalists to "break the news" that we all saw with our eyes for some time. Also get ready for a lot of journalists to write books and cash in on his condition. Everybody's been cashing in on Joe Biden, from his family to the people we trusted to cover him.

