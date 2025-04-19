It couldn’t be clearer, Democrats are pro-crime and anti-American

Democrats are vowing to pile into an El Salvadoran hotel to lobby for the return of MS-13’s allegedly wife-beating human trafficker, Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Democrat Sen. Christopher Van Hollen, Jr., a trailblazer, is already in El Salvador and has met with the recently deported illegal alien. The two traded loving glances while conversing over cocktails.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the “death camps” & “torture”, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!🍹 pic.twitter.com/r6VWc6Fjtn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 18, 2025

Van Hollen appeared especially smitten, at one point placing his hand on Garcia’s while staring longingly into his eyes.

It should be noted that Democrats could not be bothered to fly to Russia or Gaza and other such places on behalf of Americans held hostage.

Nor could they be troubled even to travel to western North Carolina to in anyway assist, aid, or assuage the feelings of their fellow American citizens who had recently been devastated by a massive hurricane.

Just as they couldn’t find the time to visit East Palestine, Ohio after a train derailment spewed toxic chemicals across land and water, devastating the area for years to come. (This is particularly odd, since we all know Democrats love Palestine.)

As is the case with so many things with which Democrats get involved, this has become a repulsive, never-ending, clown show — a sort of kabuki theater for the mentally challenged and morally impaired.

On a related note, Democrats are wigging out over Health and Human Services Secretary RFK, Jr.’s comments that we will soon know what causes autism, which he thinks is likely largely due to environmental factors like vaccines and contaminants in food and beverages rather than genetics.

Democrats would be devastated if studies did happen to conclusively show that autism is more common in the highly vaccinated, and so are blasting RFK, Jr.’s comments and assertions.

They would clearly prefer that autism continues apace rather than potentially find out that there are simple steps that could be taken to prevent it.

So, Democrats are now effectively pro-autism as well as pro-crime, abortion, death, torture, rape, destruction, human trafficking, and wife-beating. And, in some cases, pro-assassination of their own nation’s president. This while simultaneously being anti-American and anti-Christian.

Nice platform, guys! You must be very proud, indeed.

Image: X screen shot