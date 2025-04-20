Reporting on the invasion of illegals in America (1965 to present) varies depending on which news outlet is doing the reporting. If you follow mainstream media, this is a minor problem, offset by all the “good things” those sympathetic and wonderful people bring to America. The anti-illegal-immigration outcry is “much ado about nothing,” according to these news shapers. This DEMOVASION is a good thing.

Not all of us see the issue the way the mainstream media reports it. We see Democrat leaders doing all they can to draw illegals into America. We notice NGO organizations, funded with our tax dollars, playing Welcome Wagon to the illegals. We wonder about the impact of all this on our economy and the Deficit. When we raise our concerns, we are met with cries of xenophobia and racism.

The shaming of those opposing the DEMOVASION is showing diminishing returns. Donald Trump is in the White House a second time because of this demographic monster, designed by the late Senator Ted Kennedy and supported by former Presidents Carter, Clinton, Obama, and Biden, to guarantee Democrat electoral dominance in Congress and the White House. A recent AXIOS poll showed that 66% of voters want illegal aliens deported from this country.

President Trump needs to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate the DEMOVASION. This investigation needs to be nonpartisan and initiated immediately. The same investigation needs to look at the validity of Trump’s response to the DEMOVASION because, while flooding our country with illegal aliens, the Democrats have been calling Trump “Hitler” and his supporters “Nazis” or fascists, all without apparent proof.

Elections have consequences, as Barack Hussein Obama once said. That’s why, before the next Congressional election, Trump’s appointed Special Counsel should show the nation how the Democrats have tried to stack the electoral deck in their favor for the next hundred years. This is not a joking matter. The Democrats have tried to hijack our elections before, as the 2020 election showed the world.

Imagine with me that President Trump asks Governor DeSantis to take the Special Counsel assignment. I think Ron “I can handle hurricanes” DeSantis will use his administrative abilities and investigative prowess to expose Kennedy’s demographic weapon for what it is—a brazen power grab aimed at ensuring long-term Democrat supremacy. Trump was elected because Americans do not like election cheating, and they do not want their nation transformed into something they cannot recognize.

Wouldn’t it be lovely to watch Ron DeSantis investigate the target-rich scheme that is DEMOVASION?

