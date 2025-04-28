Illinois Governor Pritzker’s not-very-subtle encouragement of political violence

Honest people understand that what happened on January 6, 2021, was not an “insurrection,” but was, instead, a protest that got out of hand (and, perhaps, was helped to get out of hand by shadowy activists whom the FBI never pursued). Now, though, it appears that the Democrats really do want a genuine, violent, deadly revolution against Donald Trump. How else can one explain Illinois governor JB Pritzker’s call for mass, in-your-face protests against Trump and Republicans, generally, whom he calls “tyrants,” to prove his bona fides to be America’s next president?

Pritzker is an interesting man because he’s like the “Bad Trump.” You know, he’s what Trump would be if he were in Superman’s Bizarro World, where evil is elevated and good destroyed. Like Trump, he’s a billionaire who was born to wealth (much greater wealth than Trump’s) and then augmented that wealth through his own efforts. Both were elected as populists, Trump going to the White House and Pritzker going to Illinois’s governor’s office.

However, the similarities end there. Trump is a genuine populist because his policies appeal to America’s beleaguered working and middle classes. He promises that he will end job competition from illegal immigrants and unfair trade practices (especially from China), clean up criminally overrun cities, tamp down on a bloated and corrupt federal government, stop focusing obsessively on race, and protect children from perverted sexual predations.

YouTube screen grab (cropped).

Those policies are why Trump had a huge victory in the Electoral College and a solid victory in the popular vote. Ordinary Americans of all races understand that if activist courts would stop grabbing the Executive branch’s reins from the duly elected president, their lives would be better. Thus, they understand he is laying the groundwork for another Reagan revolution. This is not a violent revolution, of course. It’s a revolution made possible by hewing to constitutional, liberty-based, free market principles, made possible by a limited government that espouses traditional (but not extremist) Biblical values.

Pritzker’s years as Illinois’s governor show that he has different priorities (which I got from Wikipedia, which likes him):

He increased taxes and spending, which always falls hardest on the working and middle classes.

He made abortion pretty much unlimited, right up to birth.

He legalized marijuana, which has never benefited any state in which it’s been done.

He’s an ardent proponent of the climate change myth, which has placed huge financial burdens on working and middle-class people.

He went all in on COVID madness, destroying untold lives along the way.

He did away with cash bail, which has turned Illinois into a state with revolving door criminality.

He brought more gambling into the state, with all the attendant vices that flow from it.

He’s been an ardent opponent of the Second Amendment, something in line with all despotic governments.

He’s brought the full resources of the Illinois government to protect illegal aliens.

He raised the minimum wage to $15/hour in 2019...in the once affordable Midwest.

He’s advanced transgender madness.

Put simply, Pritzker is a leftist’s leftist. And the porcine billionaire socialist wants to join the ranks of other billionaire socialists in leadership positions (Castro, Arafat, etc.), by becoming the American president.

To that end, Pritzker is rallying the masses. And that rallying isn’t to say, in the traditional American mold, something along the lines of We lost this time, so let’s get our act together so that, in four years, we retake the White House and implement our preferred political agenda. Instead, he’s following in the footsteps of the bloody revolutionaries. Thus, in a recent appearance, he stopped just short of calling for violent revolution against tyranny:

Pritzker calls for mass protests and disruption - “Republicans cannot know a moment of peace,” he says, swaying their portraits will one day be put in museums “reserved for tyrants and traitors” pic.twitter.com/BBBuL1Uz9O — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 28, 2025 Donald Trump, Jr., understood what was behind those words: Are you trying to inspire a 3rd assassination attempt on my dad? Two wasn't enough for you? https://t.co/ewxGWSLsQ4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 28, 2025 Donald Trump, Jr., understood what was behind those words:

We live in weird times when a billionaire elected politician tries to rally the masses to overthrow the government. After all, in America, our single revolution came from outsiders who wanted in (that is, colonists who, being taxed by Parliament, wanted to have a voice in Parliament), not from political operatives who are sore losers.

We also live in dangerous times because, as we saw in 2020 and with the two assassination attempts on Trump, while the true masses—that is, ordinary American people—know that Democrats spell disaster for them, there are thousands of leftist foot soldiers willing to do Pritzker’s implied bidding.