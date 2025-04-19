Illegals: The latest

This week Trump’s press team completely smacked down media and Democrat stagecraft and talking points about the deportation of wife-beating gang member Abrego Garcia, whom Democrats called a “Maryland Man,” with a presser featuring a Maryland Mom, the mother of Rachel Morin, who was raped and murdered on her neighborhood jogging trail by one of the illegal aliens let in by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Ms. Morin asked why she and her daughter have fewer rights than a violent illegal alien.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, always odious, the spawn from a family of generations of fedcrats, had flown to El Salvador to attempt, unsuccessfully, to gain entry to the prison where Garcia is incarcerated.

TDS substacker Richard Hanania sent out a notification that implied that he and journalist Michael Tracy would be live in El Salvador at 1:00 pm, but if you logged in, they were both in their ecru bedrooms with Home Depot off-white closet doors as their backdrop.

The CATO Institute put out a tweet about how immigrants pay $110 billion annually in property taxes, overlooking the fact that American public schools consume $927 billion annually, and 26% (and growing) of the student body are immigrants and children of immigrants, which would leave them still owing $130 billion or more, even before you take into account that they likely get a disproportionate share not only of services for students whose second language is English, but also of free lunch and breakfast as well as special education.

Grabien or MazeMore should be able to generate a video of every Democrat talking about “due process” using the exact same sentence, the parrot point of the day. It’s funny because progressives for decades have done everything they could to eliminate the doctrine of substantive due process, because it allowed citizens to sue and make a case against government regulation. Most recently liberals disregarded due process when it came to firing people if they did not take an untested COVID vaccine. Only when it comes to importing illegal aliens to replace the misbehaving American voter does X explode with liberals concerned about due process. As conservative pundit Aimee Terese advises on X from Australia: “Liberals are trying to game the system by overwhelming it with twenty million illegals and then insisting that every one of them get a court trial before they can be deported. It’s a ratf*cking tactic. You don’t have to fall for it.”

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service