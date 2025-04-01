I'm looking through you -- where did you go?

The New York Times has decided to get serious for a change. They wrote an editorial about the status of the Democrat Party and it goes like this, according to Matt Margolis:

It’s a stunning rebuke from a paper that typically carries the water for Dems. The Times finally admitted the obvious: Democrats' obsession with identity politics and their "scolding, censorious posture" have driven voters straight into Republicans' arms. “In the aftermath of this comprehensive defeat, many party leaders have decided that they do not need to make significant changes to their policies or their message,” the editorial board writes. “They have instead settled on a convenient explanation for their plight.” They then point out that Democrats are in denial about their electoral struggles, clinging to the idea that they are merely victims of post-pandemic inflation and poor messaging rather than deeper political failures. Party leaders insist their policies are popular but that voter apathy -- rather than a genuine shift toward Trump -- led to their losses. DNC Chairman Ken Martin claims Democrats simply need to “connect” their message better, while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz dismisses the idea of winning over Trump voters, instead focusing on mobilizing those who stayed home. “As comforting as these explanations may feel to Democrats, they are a form of denial that will make it harder for the Democratic Party to win future elections,” they warn.

Well, what an amazing conclusion. You mean that people between the coasts are not obsessed with race, men playing in women's sports, or open borders? Better late than never, but it's amazing that it took the election of 2024 for people to see the light.

The editorial reminds us that the party is at 27% approval which means that the only people voting for you are your grandparents after extracting a promise to take them to the "senior special discount" buffet at the local restaurant.

Another problem was refusing to see President Biden's cognitive decline. It was there for all to see except Democrats and many in the media obsessed with keeping Trump from a return to the White House. That was more than an oversight. It was foul play and an attack on our common sense as voters.

Will the party learn from this editorial? Well, time will tell. It depends on 2026. If they lose again, or fail to pick up the U.S. House, then maybe there is hope. At the same time, identity politics and Trump Derangement Syndrome are very addictive. It's so easy to blame everything on Trump and that's a hard habit to break.

Image: New York Times