Former Smart Electric Power Alliance exec and her middle-aged hubby charged with vandalizing Teslas

A former employee of the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and a former executive of a green energy nonprofit have been arrested and charged with vandalizing Tesla vehicles in Washington, D.C., according to a report by the Washington Post.

Justin Fisher, 49, the former federal bureaucrat, and his wife, Emily Fisher, 50, former chief strategy officer at the Smart Electric Power Alliance, face charges of defacing at least five Tesla vehicles that they know about near their residence in D.C.’s toney Capitol Hill neighborhood.

According to the paper, the acts the paunchy, middle-aged couple are accused of are being investigated as potential hate crimes.

Fox 5 of Washington, D.C. had this report, too:

A total of six separate incidents were reported, including one vehicle that was vandalized on two separate occasions. Police say that several vehicles were marked with messages attacking Elon Musk, including one belonging to a teacher parked at her elementary school.

According to the Post, as reported in the Tampa Free Press:

Reported messages scrawled on the vehicles include phrases like "Go Doge I support Musk killing the dept of Education," "I love Musk and hate the Fed Gov’t," and "Ask me about my support of Nazis."

The Tesla-targeting couple released a joint statement through their respective attorneys, which read in part:

Our understanding is that the allegations in this case involve non-violent and non-destructive conduct that resulted in no property damage. We trust that the government and the court system will treat our clients with fairness and proportionality. We look forward to ensuring their constitutional rights are upheld in accordance with the rule of law.

I hope the couple face accountability.

Their claim that the vandalism they committed did “no property damage” is ludicrous on its face.

But I’m sure “the government and the court system” will treat them with “fairness and proportionality,” unlike what it would do to, say, an avid Trump supporter.

I am similarly certain that “their constitutional rights” will be “upheld in accordance with the rule of law,” unlike those of the Tesla owners.

A former green energy executive (of the Smart Electric Power Alliance) and her husband vandalize a half dozen or so electric vehicles?!

Am I missing something? Have we entered a parallel universe?

What the hell happened to the world? We have “Gays for Palestine,” two biological males competing for the women’s billiards championship, and now this?

Beam me up, Scotty, there’s no intelligent life here.



Image: Screen shot from Fox 5 Washington, D.C. video, via YouTube