Florida teacher sacked after she breaks the law and uses a student’s ‘preferred name’ without parental consent

A Florida high school teacher lost her job after using a student’s preferred name without their parents’ consent — the first known teacher to be fired under a state law implemented last school year.

Seriously, public school administrators following the law and respecting a student’s parents as the executive decision makers in that child’s life? Did Hell just freeze over?

Melissa Calhoun, a teacher at Satellite High School in Brevard County, learned that her contract will not be renewed next year after she called a student by a different name without getting a signed form from their parents, according to district officials. [snip] Calhoun, who had taught at the school for 11 years, was respecting the request of a student whose legal name is associated with girls, a person familiar with the situation told the Washington Post.

This is amazing, and should be an impetus for states around the nation to pass similar laws, with teeth, and ramp up the eradication of these woke teachers—Calhoun apparently admitted to knowingly violating the law. Clearly, this woman cannot be trusted around children, because in her world, goose-stepping to the beat of her perverse, leftist ideology is a more honorable and sacred thing than upholding the traditional structure of parental rights. These people have absolutely no business being around children, because there is no line they won’t cross.

And, not only did Calhoun lose her job, but the state is now reviewing her teaching credentials for possible revocation—the story just gets better and better!

It’s refreshing to actually see consequences befall these monsters in the school system, so kudos to Brevard County school administrators for having some integrity and actually knowing their place.

Unfortunately, there’s already a growing movement to see Calhoun reinstated—so here’s to hoping that these administrators can hold the line when the temperature rises.

