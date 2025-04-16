Europe, Canada crossing a communist Rubicon from which they cannot return?

Euronews has reported that the first call European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made following President Trump’s recent speech demanding reciprocal tariffs … was to China.

According to the Daily Express:

China responded warmly, stating, ‘China is ready to work with the European side to promote the sound and steady development of China-EU relations.’

The EU Commission stated that “a significant concession had been agreed upon” regarding “the block on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, potentially through the introduction of a minimum pricing initiative.”

Ah, so the “significant concession” was made by the EU, in potentially allowing the importation of more electric vehicles from China.

What a shock. This would also stick it to Elon Musk, as well.

An unnamed “insider” apparently told Euronews: "In response to the widespread disruption caused by the US tariffs, President von der Leyen stressed the responsibility of Europe and China, as two of the world's largest markets, to support a strong reformed trading system, free, fair and founded on a level playing field. The insider allegedly added that China “is evolving because China is looking at us differently.”

Yes, China is looking at Canada like Michael Moore looks at a cream-filled donut.

Note to world elites: the U.S. tariffs didn’t cause the widespread disruption. You did. The disruption was the responsibility of Europe and China, among others, who have for far too long benefitted from the unequal tariffs and trade restrictions they have placed on the U.S. Period.

Moreover, according to Global News sources, China has been targeting Canada with a vast campaign of interference, which includes funding a clandestine network of at least 11 federal candidates running in the 2019 election. Oh, Canada!



But Canada is not alone in having been seduced and duped by China. China’s notorious “One Belt, One Road” initiative seeks to effectively annex key harbors, chokepoints, natural resources, and bases of operations from nations around the world, even as those nations may somehow believe they are getting a fair return.

China has long stolen technology from the United States. For many decades it has been robbing, filching, pinching, purloining, misappropriating, burgling, and embezzling from American research institutions, corporations, companies, and universities.

And it has been targeting American politicians, too. (See also, Eric Swalwell.)

In fact, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation recently discovered that Boston Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu’s 2021 campaign received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a fundraiser who is actually an official of a Chinese intelligence agency.

The result of such technology theft is obvious and dire.

As Victor Davis Hanson has noted, “almost every Chinese jet fighter, armored vehicle, missile, or rocket; almost every EV automobile; and almost every solar panel have their origins in either U.S. and European research and development or from Western-trained Chinese engineers.”

So, Europe and Canada are poised to choose China over the U.S., huh? (Wonder why they didn’t similarly choose the Soviet Union over the United States during the Cold War?) Really? After China, through incompetence or malevolence, unleashed pandemic horror across the globe? After knowing that China sicced COVID on the world, halting flights inside China while letting flights jet around the rest of the planet for days on end? And never once apologized? Apparently, being Communist means never having to say you're sorry.

Europe may choose China over the U.S.? That’s certainly a nice thank you to Uncle Sam for rescuing Europe from the clutches of tyranny! Twice!! And incurring tens of thousands of deaths.

Europe abuts Russia with whom it apparently would like to be at war. Go it alone, chaps.

Canada may choose China over the United States? Canada is still Canada — and free -- purely due to its default location abutting the benevolent United States, rendering it immune to attack by our mutual foes. Or previously mutual foes.

Canada and Europe, and others around the globe, are going to align themselves with China against the United States?

This is mindful of Mark Steyn’s wonderful book, America Alone.

And this speaks volumes, none of it good. There has been -- and is -- a vast Marxist conspiracy. A pandemic of idiocy. A systemic degeneracy.

Let's see how other Western nations react after the United States prevails -- and they are halfway down the drain.

What’s that? Sorry, can’t hear you.



Europe and Canada are in an utterly unprecedented and dangerous state, gradually succumbing to hyper-secularism, surging Islam, and Chinese malfeasance simultaneously. When will the majority of the people in these nations realize this is an existential crisis for them, their country — and the West in general?

Perhaps the better question is will they realize this soon enough to do anything substantive about it?

Tragically, I doubt it.





