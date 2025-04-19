DOGE shows just how deep illegal immigration rot goes

The Trump administration inherited one of the most dire national security crises in American history, and recent reports from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) demonstrate just how costly illegal immigration has been for U.S. citizens.

A series of discoveries from DOGE — headed by Elon Musk — have exposed the degree to which illegal aliens are taking advantage of taxpayer-funded programs and even illegally impacting our elections. A DOGE official recently announced the agency has discovered that millions of foreign nationals are enrolled in Medicaid, and thousands more are registered to vote.

“We mapped this through the benefit programs, we found every benefits program that is being accessed by these people, 1.3 million are on Medicaid right now, today. And by the way, it’s just ramping up, it’s just starting,” DOGE staffer Antonio Gracias said. “We looked at voter rolls and we found that thousands are registered to vote in friendly states. And we looked even further in those friendly states and found that many of those people had actually voted.”

A related report from DOGE found that more than 6,000 foreign nationals who were either on the terrorist watch list or had criminal records were given work permits and Social Security numbers by the Biden administration. DOGE also revealed that the number of noncitizens issued Social Security numbers skyrocketed during each year of Joe Biden’s administration, from 270,425 in 2021 to nearly 2.1 million in 2024.

Americans understand the damage open borders and illegal immigration has done to their country. It is why they re-elected President Donald Trump, who vowed to fix it. Still, even for those who follow the immigration issue closely, it must be staggering to see the extent of the lawlessness.

Since its inception following Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, DOGE’s mission has been to root out corruption and graft to restore Americans’ faith in their federal government. In no area is this more necessary than immigration, where the federal government’s conduct in recent years can only accurately be described as a betrayal of the citizenry they are supposed to represent.

During Biden’s four years in office, his administration allowed more than 10 million illegal aliens to enter the U.S. These included a record number of suspected terrorists and countless violent criminals, including the illegal aliens responsible for the murders of Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and too many others. Beyond the massive human and economic tolls wrought by the previous administration’s lawlessness was the message it sent to the American people and the world at large.

The Biden administration openly and willingly sacrificed America’s sovereignty in service of a lawless anti-borders’ agenda. The very concept of nationhood is built on borders and sovereignty. As the tagline of my organization’s — the Immigration Reform Law Institute — podcast says: “No Border, No Country.”

That the U.S. government voluntarily opened its borders and surrendered its sovereignty for four years is a historic scandal. The lawlessness of the prior administration not only ruined lives but destroyed the trust millions of Americans have in their government to carry out its basic functions such as border security. This is the disaster the Trump administration inherited, and why DOGE’s role is so important.

The president and his deputies deserve immense credit for ending the border crisis and driving illegal crossings down to historic lows in the span of just a few months. They also deserve credit for their efforts to deliver accountability for their predecessors’ disastrous approach to immigration and border security.

It is important for DOGE to establish for the record all the ways past administrations have allowed illegal aliens to take advantage of our country so that the American people through their elected officials can ensure it does not happen again.

While anti-borders activists and politicians rally around suspected illegal alien gang members, more and more Americans are learning about the reality of their government’s sabotage. As DOGE continues to expose the taxpayers largesse that has been lavished on criminal illegal aliens, more Americans will turn against the anti-borders movement.

The reason the anti-borders movement is throwing everything they have at the Trump administration is because they fear the accountability the administration is pursuing. While public opinion tends to fluctuate on most public policy issues, it is unlikely the American people will ever support allowing criminal illegal aliens to access critical public programs such as Medicaid.

Most Americans aren’t aware of just how much of their money has been funneled towards illegal aliens and once they are, they are unlikely to treat those responsible kindly. The people in power responsible for this have a lot to lose from DOGE’s continued exposure of their malfeasance, and they know it.

The American people are strongly opposed to illegal immigration, but most don’t understand how deep the rot goes. DOGE is helping them find out.

William J. Davis is a communications associate for the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a public interest law firm working to defend the rights and interests of the American people from the negative effects of mass migration.



Image: Grok, ai-generated picture, via X