DOGE savings suggestions

DOGE is remarkably transparent, including inviting suggestions from the public on how to save. Here are several:

Student Financial Aid. Cut off federal financial aid to students with a gender studies major. Federal aid should be directed towards STEM students, those in vocational studies (nursing, etc.) and trades (electricians, plumbers, etc.). No aid should be proffered for some of the soft, snowflake-type studies like sociology and whatnot. Not that we want to completely cease civics curricula, but that’s partly what ChatGPT is for, or better yet, Musk’s A.I. instantiation known as Grok.

In addition to saving money, that would probably be less biased. It would also lessen the impact of loony leftist lecturers who intellectually abuse their immature wards. Why should federal financial aid support injudicious and imprudent students with little experience, who, upon graduation, don’t do much for society other than foment social-activist strife?

Foreign Aid. Excepting acts of nature like typhoons and earthquakes, provide no recurring foreign aid to countries that harbor a trade surplus with us, put up barriers, and manipulate their currency.

Legal Aliens. At least they’re better than illegal aliens, but what’s the deal with permanent legal residents (AKA Green Card holders)? Really, no one should be here permanently unless he becomes a citizen. Green Card applicants must demonstrate their ability to support themselves, and not rely on public assistance. One can extrapolate from this that citizenship is a concrete requirement for any public assistance.

If a legal alien has worked here long enough to become eligible for Social Security, he has also been here long enough to learn proper English (now our official language) and unrevised history. That is, even an ignoramus will have been here long enough to pass the citizenship test — no excuses (but we might be lenient for those who at least tried).

If, after all that time partaking of America’s bounty, they haven’t committed their sole allegiance to the United States (and renounced that of their place of birth), then no slurping at the public trough. Hasta la vista.

Tree Equity. DOGE is effectively eviscerating wasteful (in more ways than one) DIE programs, but let’s not forget about other forms of contrived equity — tree and road.

Departments within the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service that implement so-called tree equity (and anyone else involved) must be uprooted. We love trees, and forest-bathing can soothe the soul, but bureaucrats imposing their biased notions of tree equity on the environment is unnatural. If, for example, someone in the asphalt jungle is sweating too much, then show some initiative — instead of desecrating infrastructure with graffiti, plant some foliage.

Many cities offer tree-planting programs, including Seattle, Wash., where residents participate in nurturing leafy communities. The Forest Service should expunge tree equity from their collective consciousness; they should remain focused on forest management and fire control.

Road Equity. Under that weird Pete Buttigieg guy, the Department of Transportation issued the National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS), which emphasizes a Safe System approach. The DOT’s strategy “seeks a better understanding of the intersection of equity and roadway safety, and a comprehensive approach to incorporating equity into all of the Department’s efforts to achieve zero roadway fatalities and serious injuries.” That’s a dead-end street. Less convoluted equity; more safety, please.

Congressional Travel and Per Diem. Who is paying for the socialist comrades (Bernie and AOC) to foment class warfare across the nation?

AOC is a very ineffective congresswoman; her district resembles “Third World” disarray. Yet she has the unconscionable gall to travel the country while denouncing the “oligarchy” that heretofore helped Dems and leftist causes. The committees she pretends to serve on are unrelated to her socialist wanderlust. In the grand savings scheme, it may be a pittance, but the message will reverberate loud and clear: Forbid travel and per diem expenses to public servants that are unrelated to their public portfolios or outside their constituency.

Federal Judges. On a related matter, how about punishing federal judges whose decisions are overturned due to their activism? SCOTUS reverses plenty of lower-court decisions. Since the overturned judges may have no shame, shouldn’t there be a “price” to pay in instances where their decision was blatantly political rather than judicial? Judicial reversal rates should be a factor in determining their pay scale pending their impeachment.

United Nations. The head of DOGE thinks the U.S. should withdraw from the U.N. That would potentially save us billions of dollars. Of course, we’ll still remain the world’s leader, engaged wherever our national interests demand attention, but if anything, the U.N. not only is ineffective, but often undermines our interests.

In addition to “tariffs,” one of President Trump’s frequent utterances is “they’re ripping us off.” That’s exactly what the U.N. is doing to America in some of the world’s most valuable real estate regions, including its proximity to Trump World Tower. After evicting the ungrateful U.N. ambassadors, and forbidding tyrants and terrorists from visiting, we could repurpose the U.N. headquarters for something that’s actually useful.

Per President Trump, America won’t be the world’s piggy bank anymore. Neither should it be the piggy bank for internal anti-American causes veiled in innocuous-sounding terms like “equity” that really impose leftist inequities on those who took initiative, often against the odds, and dared to succeed.

Image via Pxfuel.